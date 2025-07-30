Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Egypt Airdrops Aid To Gaza


2025-07-30 07:08:19
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, July 30 (KUNA) -- Egypt announced on Wednesday a drop of food aid on some parts in the besieged Gaza Strip through an air bridge aiming to alleviate the aggravated humanitarian crisis facing Palestinians.
Four Egyptian military aircraft carrying tons of food aid carried out an airdrop on the areas that could not be reached by vehicles, Egyptian army spokesman Brig. Gen. Gharib Abdulhafez said in a statement.
Upon the directives of President Abdulfatah Al-Sisi, the process aimed at mitigating tough living conditions and the severe shortage of humanitarian needs, he added.
The move is part of Egypt's effective efforts and intensive endeavors made, in coordination with all parties and international powers, to face disastrous situations of Palestinians, he said, referring to the land entry of relief stuff into Gaza.
Egypt made strenuous efforts to provide thousands of tons of aid to Gazans, about 80 percent of total aid since the crisis, in collaboration with sisterly and friendly countries, he elaborated. (end)
mm


