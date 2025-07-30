403
Belgian Prosecutors Refer To ICC Gaza War Crimes Complaint
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, July 30 (KUNA) -- The Belgian Federal Public Prosecutor's Office referred a legal complaint against two individuals affiliated with the Israeli occupation forces to the International Criminal Court (ICC), following accusations of "serious violations of international humanitarian law" in the Gaza Strip.
The complaint was filed by the Palestinian Hind Rajab Foundation, the Office said in a statement on Wednesday.
The two Israeli soldiers were interrogated by Belgian police last week in connection with the charges brought against them.
A formal decision to refer the case to the ICC was made today, "in the interest of the proper administration of justice and in line with Belgium's international obligations," according to the statement
The investigation was based on a legal article that came into force last year under the Belgian Code of Criminal Procedure.
The article grants Belgian judicial authorities jurisdiction over crimes potentially falling under international treaties, including the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the 1984 United Nations Convention Against Torture.
The Hind Rajab Foundation welcomed the referral to the ICC in a press release, describing it as "a strategic step toward pursuing the international legal path."
Since its establishment last year, the foundation has filed dozens of complaints in more than ten countries, seeking to prosecute and arrest Israeli occupation forces personnel, including both low-ranking soldiers and senior military officials, over what it described as "systematic violations in the occupied Palestinian territories." (end)
