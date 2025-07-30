403
UN Urges Holding To Account Perpetrators Of Human Trafficking
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, July 30 (KUNA) -- Secretary-General of the United Nations Antonio Guterres said Wednesday that Human trafficking was "a horrific crime and a gross violation of human rights."
"It is one of the fastest-growing forms of organized crime - run by ruthless networks that prey on vulnerability and profit from pain," he said in a message on the World Day against Trafficking in Persons.
"This is a brutal, highly organized enterprise built on deception, coercion and exploitation. And it is evolving rapidly.
Criminal groups are operating across borders with alarming speed and sophistication.
"They exploit legal loopholes, infiltrate legitimate industries and supply chains, take advantage of migration flows, and use technology to recruit, control and abuse - including through online sexual exploitation or forcing victims into cyber-scams," the Secretary-General stressed.
Urging response "with unity and urgency," he said, "We can do so by breaking the business model that sustains human trafficking - ending impunity, cutting off illicit profits, and strengthening law enforcement and justice systems.
"Perpetrators must be held accountable," he affirmed.
"We must also forge strong alliances -- with civil society, and the private sector including technology companies - to raise awareness and promote reporting channels to prevent exploitation and protect the vulnerable.
"And we must strive to ensure justice for survivors, support the displaced, and tackle root causes - from poverty and inequality to conflict and climate disruption.
"On this World Day against Trafficking in Persons, let us act together to stand with victims, hold perpetrators to account and build a world where no one is bought, sold, or exploited," he concluded. (end)
