India Revives Strategic Chenab Dam Project Amid Indus Water Shift

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- On the banks of the Chenab River, a project first imagined more than six decades ago is finally preparing to take shape.

The Sawalkote Hydroelectric Power Project, long billed as a potential game-changer for India's energy map, has officially moved to its tender stage, marking the first real step toward construction since it was conceived in the 1960s.

The National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC), the central agency overseeing the project, issued a ₹200 crore tender on July 29 for the planning, design, and engineering of the 1,856-megawatt facility.

The tender, which covers“Package 1,” is only the beginning. Additional tenders for construction and development will be floated in the coming months.

For Jammu and Kashmir, a region often marked by delayed promises and uncertain timelines, this signals a shift in pace.

Once completed, Sawalkote will be the largest hydroelectric project in the Union Territory, capable of producing nearly 8,000 million units of electricity annually, enough to power millions of homes across the northern grid.

The scale of the project is matched only by the wait that preceded it.

From the 1960s onward, Sawalkote remained stuck in a cycle of feasibility reports, redesigns, and paperwork. At various points, it ran into resistance from environmental groups, legal petitions, and uneasy residents in nearby villages.

Some feared the loss of land, others worried about the impact on the local ecology. And the fact that the project lies in a seismically active zone added another layer of hesitation.

Plans were drawn, scrapped, and reworked. In its earlier avatar, the project was much smaller. Over time, however, it was scaled up to include nine turbines and an underground power station.

The reservoir alone is expected to store over 500 million cubic meters of water, roughly a fifth of the capacity of Delhi's Bhakra Dam.

Even as engineers refined the technical details, the cost estimates ballooned. From an initial plan that hovered around ₹8,000 crore, the price tag now stands at over ₹22,000 crore.

With inflation, delay penalties, and logistical uncertainties, experts suggest that the final figure could cross ₹30,000 crore if the pace slows again.

The breakthrough came in June 2025, when the central government classified Sawalkote as a project of“national importance.”

The tag is expected to cut through red tape, fast-track clearances, and give NHPC greater freedom in appointing contractors.

The move also fits into a wider strategic framework.

India has been re-evaluating its use of rivers allocated under the Indus Waters Treaty, especially the Chenab. After suspending implementation of the treaty earlier this year, the government has shifted focus toward maximizing the potential of its western rivers.

In this context, Sawalkote is also a statement of intent.

Energy analysts say the project could become a cornerstone in India's push toward cleaner and more reliable sources of electricity.

Jammu and Kashmir currently imports a large share of its power during winters, when local generation drops and demand peaks. A functioning Sawalkote station could ease that gap and also supply surplus electricity to the national grid.

Still, the road ahead is steep. Previous projects in the region have faced backlash when environmental safeguards were overlooked.

In nearby Kishtwar, flash floods have grown more frequent, raising questions about the impact of large reservoirs on local ecosystems. Engineers working on Sawalkote say newer safety and seismic guidelines are being followed, but local trust remains fragile.

“People here have heard of Sawalkote for as long as I can remember,” said Ghulam Rasool, a schoolteacher in Ramban district.“Now they want to see whether this time something really happens.”

For now, the machines have yet to arrive. The river still flows untouched. But with a formal tender now in place, Sawalkote is finally moving beyond blueprints.