Mexico Raises $12 Billion To Aid Pemex As Risks Linger
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico's government has just secured $12 billion from international investors using special bonds called P-Caps, set to mature in 2030. According to the Ministry of Finance, this is one of the largest financial deals of its kind ever for a single round.
What stands out is the surge in investor interest-nearly 300 major institutions worldwide requested $23.4 billion in total, almost double what Mexico ultimately accepted.
The government will use the funds to help Pemex, the state oil company, pay back part of its huge debts that are coming due in 2025 and 2026.
Mexico chose to route the money through a Luxembourg-based structure, so the debt doesn't officially appear on the country's own books. This clever move gives Pemex a financial lifeline without directly increasing national debt figures.
Pemex is one of the most indebted oil firms in the world. By the end of June 2025, it owed $98.8 billion. Next year alone, it must repay $18.7 billion. Over recent years, Pemex's operations faced declining oil production, low fuel prices, and high running costs.
Although the company recently posted a rare quarterly profit, much of that was driven by a stronger Mexican peso , which made its dollar-denominated debts appear smaller. Experts point out that fundamental problems in Pemex's business remain unresolved.
Mexico's $12B Pemex Aid Boosts Confidence, Risks Persist
Investor enthusiasm for this bond deal signals faith in Mexico's financial stability, but deeper concerns persist. Foreign ownership of Mexico's local bonds has dropped sharply over recent years-from almost 60% to about 30% now.
International funds see more risk in emerging markets and worry about ongoing issues at Pemex and with Mexico's wider finances. This new $12 billion infusion eases Pemex's immediate cash crunch, making it less likely the company will default soon.
Still, it does not fix the core issues. The real story is that Mexico has managed to help its troubled oil company without adding to official public debt-for now.
But unless Pemex can turn operations around or more support comes, similar interventions may be needed again. For now, Mexico has bought valuable time for its energy giant and reassured investors, but the fundamental problems have not disappeared.
