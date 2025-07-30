Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Liveperson To Announce Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On August 11, 2025


2025-07-30 06:16:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson, Inc . (Nasdaq: LPSN ), a leading provider of trusted enterprise conversational AI and outcome-driven digital transformation, today announced the planned release of its second quarter financial results after the market close on Monday, August 11, 2025. CEO John Sabino and CFO & COO John Collins will host a conference call later that day, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

The conference call will be simulcast live and can be accessed by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company's web site at Investor Relations | LivePerson, Inc.

To participate via telephone, callers should dial in five to ten minutes prior to the 5:00 p.m. Eastern start time; domestic callers (U.S. and Canada) should dial 1-877-407-0784, while international callers should dial 1-201-689-8560, and both should reference the conference ID "13754664."

If you are unable to participate in the live call, the teleconference will be available for replay approximately three hours after the call until August 25, 2025. To access the replay, call 1-844-512-2921 (U.S. and Canada) or 1-412-317-6671 (international) and reference the conference ID "13754664."

About LivePerson
LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN ) is a leader in trusted enterprise conversational AI and digital transformation. The world's leading brands - including HSBC and Virgin Media - use our award-winning LivePerson platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing uniquely rich data analytics and safety tools to unlock the power of conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named LivePerson the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. Learn more at liveperson .

Investor Relations Contact
[email protected]

SOURCE LivePerson

