S&T Bancorp, Inc. Declares Dividend

INDIANA, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The board of directors of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (S&T) (NASDAQ: STBA ), the holding company for S&T Bank, approved a $0.34 per share cash dividend on July 30, 2025. This is an increase of $0.01, or 3.03 percent, compared to a cash dividend of $0.33 in the same period in the prior year. The annualized yield using the July 29, 2025, closing price of $37.63 is 3.61 percent. The dividend is payable August 28, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2025.

About S&T Bancorp, Inc. and S&T Bank

S&T Bancorp Inc. is a $9.8 billion bank holding company that is headquartered in Indiana, Pennsylvania, and trades on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol STBA. Its principal subsidiary, S&T Bank, was established in 1902 and operates in Pennsylvania and Ohio. For more information, visit stbancorp or stbank . Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn .

SOURCE S&T Bancorp, Inc.

