KIA AMERICA ANNOUNCES 2026 SPORTAGE HEV PRICING

The 2026 Sportage HEV provides an updated appearance with modernized front and rear bumper designs, a unique front grill design and eye-catching black trim. Aside from its attractive outer appearance, the Sportage HEV continues to blend dynamism and strength.

A Cabin Aimed at Connectivity, Comfort and Convenience

Accompanying the confident and rugged exterior, the cutting-edge interior boasts an available 12.3-in Digital TFT Cluster + 12.3-in. ccNC Navigation, an available head-up display (HUD)4 and multiple standard USB accessibility points. Sleek accent trim with reduced smudging, ambient lighting design and available SynTex seating creates a premium space with enhanced technology and state-of-the-art comfort.

Available interior technology includes:



Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (ccNC): Standard 12.3-in. ccNC Lite + OTA w/ wireless Apple CarPlay5 and Android Auto6

Digital Key 2.07: Allows for keyless entry and lets you share your keys virtually with family & friends through the Kia Access app Head-up Display4: 10-in. display projects ADAS, vehicle information, and turn-by-turn directions for navigation

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems2

The 2026 Sportage HEV provides advanced technology to help keep drivers alert when operating the vehicle:



Forward Collision Avoidance Assist: Auto Emergency Braking with Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Car Detection uses sensors and camera to scan the road ahead for potential hazards and is designed to automatically apply brakes when a potential collision is detected.

Standard Front & Rear Parking Distance Warning: Parking feature that is designed to detect obstacles and pedestrians in front and rear. Hands-On Detection: Using capacitive touch sensor that detects the driver's hands on the steering wheel, it issues a warning if it's not detecting the driver's hands touching the steering wheel.

Additionally, available driver assistance technology can be included in the 2026 Sportage HEV.



Forward Collision Avoidance Assist 2: Auto Emergency Braking w/ Pedestrian, Cyclist, and Car Detection uses sensors, camera, and navigation data. Assists w/ braking with oncoming vehicles at intersections and can assist w/ evasive steering when a potential collision is detected.

Side Parking Distance Warning: Parking feature that is designed to detect obstacles on both sides. Highway Driving Assist 28: Maintains a predetermined speed and distance from the vehicle detected ahead using sensors, camera and navigation data, assists w/ steering wheel control when changing lanes.

Hybrid Powertrain

The 2026 Sportage HEV powertrain is defined by:



1.6-liter turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) and 47.7kW motor (revised system)

6-speed automatic transmission

Standard FWD and AWD9 in available trims (S, EX, X-Line, X-Line Prestige)

232 horsepower est. (+5 HP over previous model year) 2000 lb. towing capacity10

Kia America – about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME World's Most Sustainable Companies of 2024. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and WNBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles sold through a network of nearly 800 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

For media information, including photography, visit . To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at /us/en/newsalert

* Select trims of the 2025 all-electric EV6 and EV9 all-electric three-row SUV, Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

3 Highway Driving Assist 2 is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects around the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 Apple® and Apple CarPlay® are trademarks of Apple, Inc., registered in the U.S. and other countries. Apple CarPlay® runs on your smartphone cellular data service. Normal data rates may apply.

6 Vehicle user interface is a product of Google and its terms and privacy statements apply. Requires the Android Auto app on Google Play store and an Android compatible.

7 Kia Digital Key 2 Touch requires an eligible Kia Connect subscription and a compatible smart device with an active data plan. Normal cellular service rates may apply when using a smart device.

8 Distracted driving can result in the loss of vehicle control. When operating a vehicle, never use a vehicle system that takes your focus away from safe vehicle operation.

9 No system, no matter how advanced, can compensate for all driver error and/or driving conditions. Always drive safely.

10 Towing required additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing capacity, additional instruction and warning. Always use caution while towing.

