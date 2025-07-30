SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Investigates Claims On Behalf Of Investors Of 3D Systems

If you suffered losses exceeding $50,000 in 3D System between August 13, 2024 and May 12, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Faruqi & Faruqi partner Josh Wilson directly at 877-247-4292 or 212-983-9330 (Ext. 1310) .

NEW YORK, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP , a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against 3D Systems Corporation (“3D Systems” or the“Company”) (NYSE: DDD) and reminds investors of the August 12, 2025 deadline to seek the role of lead plaintiff in a federal securities class action that has been filed against the Company.

As detailed below, the complaint alleges that the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) 3D Systems had understated the impact of weakened customer spending on the Company's business, while overstating its resilience in challenging industry conditions; (2) in addition, the updated milestone criteria in the United Partnership would negatively impact the Company's Regenerative Medicine Program revenue; and (3) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On March 26, 2025, 3D Systems issued a press release announcing its financial results for the fourth quarter ("Q4") and full-year 2024. Among other items, 3D Systems reported Q4 non-GAAP earnings-per-share of -$0.19, missing consensus estimates by $0.08 per share, and sales revenue of $111 million, representing a -3.4% year-over-year decline and missing consensus estimates by $4.17 million. Further, for full-year 2024, the Company reported sales of $440.1 million, a decrease of 10% compared to the prior year, driven by "lower hardware systems sales due to macroeconomic factors that are negatively impacting demand." Finally, 3D systems reported a "$9 million revenue reduction in Q4 driven by a change in accounting estimates for [the Company's] Regenerative Medicine program." The Company disclosed that "[t]his change in estimate [was] related to the now anticipated use of pre-clinical human decedent testing[,] [. . .] which led to refinement of the milestone technical criteria."

On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $0.57 per share, or 20.96%, to close at $2.15 per share on March 27, 2025.

Then, after the market closed on May 12, 2025, 3D Systems issued a press release announcing its financial results for the first quarter ("Q1") of 2025. Among other items, 3D systems reported: revenue of $94.5 million, down 8% year-over-year and missing consensus estimates of $99.5 million; a net loss of $37 million, or $0.28 per share, more than doubling the $16 million loss reported in Q1 2024; an adjusted loss of $0.21 per share, deeper than consensus estimates of a loss of $0.14 per share; and adjusted EBITDA of a loss of $23.9 million, deepening from a $20.1 million loss in Q1 2024. The Company attributed its disappointing results, in part, to a decline in material sales, mostly due to inventory management issues in the dental portion of its Healthcare Solutions segment. 3D Systems also announced that it was withdrawing its full-year 2025 outlook, citing prolonged softness in customer capital spending and macroeconomic uncertainty.

On this news, 3D Systems' stock price fell $0.68 per share, or 26.6%, to close at $1.87 per share on May 13, 2025.

