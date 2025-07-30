National Press Club Journalism Institute To Host Virtual, Half-Day Conference For Freelance Journalists, Aug. 15

WASHINGTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Press Club Journalism Institute is holding an online conferenc on the business of freelancing on Aug. 15 from noon to 4:15 p.m. ET.

The virtual event will include an array of panels, delving into the current state of the freelance market, do's and don'ts when it comes to pitching stories to editors, what to keep in mind from a legal perspective when you're an independent journalist, and more.

The afternoon will feature combined sessions applicable to all freelancers as well as separate tracks catered to those who are new to freelancing and those who are longtime independent journalists.

Attendees will hear from editors at The New York Times, The Washington Post, New York Magazine, Forbes and NABJ's Black News & Views along with several freelance journalists themselves. To see the full schedule and speaker list, click here .

The program will be recorded for all registered participants. Tickets are $25 for National Press Club members and students and $35 for non-members. You can register here .

About the National Press Club Journalism Institute

The National Press Club Journalism Institute promotes an engaged global citizenry through an independent and free press, and equips journalists with skills and standards to inform the public in ways that inspire a more representative democracy. As the non-profit affiliate of the National Press Club, the Institute powers journalism in the public interest. The Institute depends on grants, foundation funds, and contributions from individuals like you. Your donation today allows the Institute to offer the majority of its programming at no cost.

Press contact : Beth Francesco, Executive Director, National Press Club Journalism Institute, [email protected]

SOURCE National Press Club Journalism Institute

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED