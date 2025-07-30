Partnership Financial Credit Union Awards $46,000 In Scholarships

Betty Fallos (left) and CEO Mary Ann Pusateri presenting the scholarship check.

- Betty FallosMORTON GROVE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU ) is pleased to announce that thirty-seven scholarships, totaling $46,000, were awarded to students who applied for PFCU's 2025 Rising Star Scholarship program. These recipients, all recent high school graduates, can use their scholarships at an accredited college, university, vocational, or trade school of their choice. Since the inception of the Rising Star program, PFCU has awarded nearly $386,000 in scholarships to eligible members or children of members.“As in previous years, PFCU is proud to help fund the educational costs for this year's scholarship winners,” reported Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience.“We are delighted to support these students as they pursue their dreams. We look forward to great things from this impressive group of future leaders.”All scholarship applicants were evaluated based on academic performance, financial need, leadership abilities, and community involvement. To be eligible, applicants had to be a Spring of 2025 high school graduate, and they or their parent/guardian had to be a member of PFCU. Given the number of applicants and the outstanding talents of the candidates, the Scholarship Committee had an especially challenging task in selecting this year's winners.“I would like to personally thank our Scholarship Committee and Betty Fallos, who worked diligently to evaluate and tabulate all the applications. Without their dedication, we could not have a successful Rising Star Scholarship Program,” said Mary Ann Pusateri, PFCU's CEO.For more information about PFCU's Rising Star Scholarship Program, please get in touch with Betty Fallos at ....PFCU is a member-owned financial institution open to the community, with offices located in Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston, Franklin Park, Morton Grove, and River Grove at Triton College. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions, whose origins date back to the 1950s, partnered together. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, helpful relationships with members while delivering a broad array of financial products and services. To learn more about PFCU, please visit .

