Quiddity Engineering Appoints Ryan Quinn, PE, As General Manager For The Central Texas Region

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Ryan has over 18 years of experience in the consulting engineering industry, including the past 10 years at Quiddity. His extensive engineering experience includes site civil design, land development, real estate entitlements, public involvement, transportation planning and design, and drainage design for both private and public entities. His background will play a pivotal role in strengthening Quiddity's leadership and operational focus in Central Texas.

Ryan has an extensive background in delivering public infrastructure and land development projects across Texas. In his role as General Manager of Quiddity's Central Texas region, Ryan will help to drive project delivery, customer service, and the mentorship and development of Quiddity's growing team.

"We are excited for Ryan to assume this role," said Clayton Black, President and Chief Executive Officer at Quiddity. "Quiddity has grown considerably in Central Texas over the past few years, and in his role as GM, Ryan will help ensure we continue growing our regional resources and capabilities to further serve our clients in the rapidly expanding region."

Ryan received a B.S. degree in Civil Engineering for the University of Texas and holds an MBA from Texas A&M University. He is a Professional Engineer in the State of Texas.

About Quiddity Engineering

Quiddity is an Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firm providing innovative civil engineering solutions for public infrastructure and private development projects. Acclaimed as both a Top Workplace and Best Places to Work, Quiddity is a full-service civil engineering, planning, surveying and consulting firm with more than 700 employees in 10 offices across Texas and additional offices in Florida. Our team is organized around 12 services that support nearly 20 public and private market sectors. From wastewater treatment and highway design to multi-family housing and master-planned communities, we've been building community, inside and out, since 1976. For more information, visit .

SOURCE Quiddity Engineering