Molina Healthcare, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Molina Healthcare, Inc. ("Molina" or"the Company") (NYSE: MOH) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On July 7, 2025, Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE: MOH) issued preliminary financial results for the second quarter of 2025, reporting adjusted earnings of approximately $5.50 per share. In the same announcement, the Company lowered its full-year 2025 adjusted earnings guidance by more than 10%, revising it to a range of $21.50 to $22.50 per share.

Following this news, Molina's stock price declined by $6.97, or approximately 2.9%, closing at $232.61 per share on July 7, 2025, thereby causing investor losses.

Subsequently, on July 23, 2025, Molina released its finalized second-quarter 2025 results, reporting adjusted earnings per diluted share of $5.48-missing both analyst consensus estimates and prior company guidance. The earnings shortfall was attributed in part to elevated medical cost pressures, including higher utilization of behavioral health, pharmacy, and inpatient/outpatient services. The Company again reduced its full-year guidance, citing updated information uncovered during the quarterly close process and revised assumptions regarding medical cost trends for the remainder of the year.

In response to this disclosure, Molina's stock price dropped $32.03, or approximately 16.8%, closing at $158.22 per share on July 23, 2025-causing further harm to investors.

