Tarsus To Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results On Wednesday, August 6, 2025
Participants may access the webcast here . A recorded version of the call will be available on the website shortly after the completion of the webcast and will be archived there for approximately 90 days.
About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. applies proven science and new technology to revolutionize treatment for patients, starting with eye care. Tarsus is advancing its pipeline to address several diseases with high unmet need across a range of therapeutic categories, including eye care and infectious disease prevention. XDEMVY® (lotilaner ophthalmic solution) 0.25% is FDA approved in the United States for the treatment of Demodex blepharitis. Tarsus is also developing TP-04 for the potential treatment of Ocular Rosacea and TP-05 as an oral tablet for the potential prevention of Lyme disease.
Media Contact:
Adrienne Kemp
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
(949) 922-0801
...
Investor Contact:
David Nakasone
Head of Investor Relations
(949) 620-3223
...
