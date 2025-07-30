Swiss Water Conference Call Notification For 2025 Second Quarter Results

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. (TSX: SWP) ("Swiss Water" or "the Company"), a leading specialty coffee company and premium chemical free coffee decaffeinator, announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, on

The call can be accessed by dialling approximately five minutes before the call:



1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or

1-973-528-0011 (international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 741915 . If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.



A replay will be available through Thursday, August 21, 2025, at:



1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode 52720

The financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 06, 2025, after the market closes.

About Swiss Water

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.

For more information, please contact

Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer

Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.

Phone: 1-604-420-4050

Email: ...

Website: investor.swisswater.com