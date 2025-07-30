Swiss Water Conference Call Notification For 2025 Second Quarter Results
The call can be accessed by dialling approximately five minutes before the call:
- 1-888-506-0062 (toll-free) or 1-973-528-0011 (international); Listeners will be prompted to provide an access code: 741915 . If a listener does not have this code, they can reference the Company name as an alternative passcode.
A replay will be available through Thursday, August 21, 2025, at:
- 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free) or 1-919-882-2331 (international); replay passcode 52720
The financial results will be released on Wednesday, August 06, 2025, after the market closes.
About Swiss Water
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc. is a leading specialty coffee company and a premium green coffee decaffeinator that employs the proprietary Swiss Water® Process to decaffeinate green coffee without the use of chemical solvents such as methylene chloride. It also owns Seaforth Supply Chain Solutions Inc., a green coffee handling and storage business. Both businesses are located in Delta, British Columbia, Canada.
For more information, please contact
Iain Carswell, Chief Financial Officer
Swiss Water Decaffeinated Coffee Inc.
Phone: 1-604-420-4050
Email: ...
Website: investor.swisswater.com
