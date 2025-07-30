NVIDIA Sets Conference Call For Second-Quarter Financial Results

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA will host a conference call on Wednesday, August 27, at 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2026, which ended July 27, 2025.

The call will be webcast live (in listen-only mode) on investor.nvidia.com . The company's prepared remarks will be followed by a Q&A session, which will be limited to questions from financial analysts and institutional investors.

Ahead of the call, NVIDIA will provide written commentary on its second-quarter results from Colette Kress, the company's executive vice president and chief financial officer. This material will be posted to immediately after the company's results are publicly announced at approximately 1:20 p.m. PT.

The webcast will be recorded and available for replay until the company's conference call to discuss financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2026.

