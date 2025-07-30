Quaker Houghton Announces A 5% Increase In Cash Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR ) today declared a $0.508 per share quarterly cash dividend, an increase of 4.7% over the prior dividend. The quarterly dividend is payable on October 31, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 17, 2025.

Joseph A. Berquist, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "Today's dividend increase announcement reflects our confidence in the future of Quaker Houghton and our ability to continue to generate strong and consistent cash flow. Quaker Houghton remains committed to growth and its balanced capital allocation strategy is aimed at creating shareholder value. This dividend increase marks our 16th consecutive year and 49th increase since going public in 1972."

About Quaker Houghton

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,400 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton to learn more.

SOURCE Quaker Houghton

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED