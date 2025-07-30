Data-As-A-Product Approach Improves Value Delivery For Organizations, Says Info-Tech Research Group

MENAFN - PR Newswire) With data leadership failure rates remaining alarmingly high, insights from Info-Tech's blueprint show that adopting a data-as-a-product approach is beginning to reshape traditional data practices. The firm's comprehensive findings indicate that forward-thinking organizations see data not just as an asset, but as a key driver of success and a cornerstone of a culture committed to continuous growth and innovation.

The published insights show that the core problem isn't technology, but rather that data is being treated as numbers instead of as a usable product. The firm explains that when data is managed as a byproduct rather than a purpose-driven asset, organizations face issues with scalability, usability, and responsiveness to business needs. Info-Tech's research findings emphasize that by shifting to a data-as-a-product mindset, organizations can create structured, accountable, and high-impact data products that deliver value, build trust, and support long-term maturity.

"Traditional methods of data management are often ill-suited to handling increasingly large volumes of data, often resulting in poor data quality, slow data delivery, and missed opportunities," says Pooja Khandelwal , a senior research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. " For years, IT has collected data without direction, then asked the business what to analyze. The data-as-a-model approach flips that by starting with the organization's need and aligning data efforts from the beginning. This enables better collaboration, stronger governance, and more consistent value delivery."

Info-Tech highlights in the resource that a crucial reason organizations struggle to scale their data efforts is that data ownership is often concentrated within a single team rather than being shared across the organization. Thinking of data as a product helps address this issue by breaking down silos and promoting shared accountability, which enables organizations to better leverage their data, accelerate delivery, and generate long-term value through reusable data assets. Khandelwal, a data strategy expert at Info-Tech, explains, "Treating data as a strategic asset and applying a product mindset enables organizations to use data more effectively, align it with business priorities, and reduce operational risks."

Info-Tech's Four-Step Framework for Implementing Data-as-a-Product

For organizations to move beyond traditional, reactive data practices, they require a clear starting point for redefining how data is delivered and managed. To support this shift in thinking, the Launch a Customer-Centric Data-as-a-Product Journey blueprint outlines a four-step approach for data leaders as they begin their data-as-a-product journey with clarity and purpose:

Data leaders, together with key stakeholders across IT and the business, determine whether the organization is prepared to adopt a data as a product approach or if foundational gaps need to be addressed first. This step helps assess current capabilities and set realistic expectations.By analyzing the goals, challenges, preferences, and behaviors of data product consumers, data teams are able to gather insights into what users think, feel, say, and do. These insights guide the design of data products that effectively meet user needs.Data teams can identify key touchpoints, pain points, and opportunities by analyzing the data product customer journey. These insights help data leaders align design decisions more closely with user expectations, which helps improve adoption and satisfaction.A pilot data product allows data leaders to focus efforts on a high-impact use case that addresses a clear business need and delivers measurable value. This step also helps build early momentum and secure stakeholder buy-in.

The blueprint reflects Info-Tech's extensive research and analyst expertise, offering data leaders a practical framework supported by actionable tools and real-world insights. These resources bridge the gap between strategy and execution, and help organizations address persistent challenges, prioritize high-value initiatives, and drive measurable results.

