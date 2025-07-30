Stallion Uranium Announces Closing Of Transaction With Resolution Minerals Ltd.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stallion Uranium Corp. (the“ Company ” or“ Stallion ”) ( TSX-V: STUD ; OTCQB: STLNF ; FSE: FE0 ) is pleased to announce that, further to its news release of July 4th, 2025, Resolution Minerals Ltd. (“ RML ”) has completed its acquisition of 1503571 B.C. Ltd. (“ 150 BC ”).

"We're very pleased with the outcome of this transaction,” stated Matthew Schwab, CEO of Stallion Uranium.“The combined equity and cash compensation from the sale of Horse Heaven not only provides meaningful upside for Stallion and our shareholders, but also significantly enhances our ability to accelerate exploration efforts in the Athabasca Basin.”

“We now have increased financial flexibility to more aggressively advance our uranium discovery strategy in one of the most prolific uranium-producing regions in the world. This positions Stallion to deliver stronger long-term value as global demand for clean energy continues to grow."

Transaction Terms:

Pursuant to a Heads of Agreement dated June 7th, 2025, Stallion, along with the remaining common shareholders of 150 BC (the“ Shareholders ”) have sold their common shares of 150 BC (the“ 150 BC Shares ”) to RML (the“ Transaction ”). Stallion acquired its 11,111,111 150 BC Shares in connection with the optioning of the Horse Heaven Property, as described in its news release dated November 8th, 2024.

In connection with the Transaction, RML made the following payments, as directed by the Shareholders: (i) issued an aggregate of 444,812,889 fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of RML (“ Consideration Shares ”); (ii) issued an aggregate of 222,406,445 options to acquire fully paid ordinary shares in the capital of RML exercisable at A$0.018 each on or before July 31st, 2028 (“ Consideration Options ”); (iii) paid the Shareholders an initial aggregate cash payment of A$600,000 on completion of the Transaction (“ Completion ”); and (ii) will make a second aggregate cash payment of A$400,000 payable within nine months of Completion.

Further to the Company's July 4th, 2025 news release announcing the Transaction, Stallion confirms that Stallion's final pro rata interest in such consideration that it received was: 47,573,570 Consideration Shares, 23,786,785 Consideration Options, and aggregate cash payments of A$116,026.10 (of which $46,410.44 will be paid within nine months from Completion). The Consideration Shares shall be subject to contractual escrow whereby 25% were released on Completion, 25% on the three-month anniversary from Completion, 25% on the six-month anniversary from Completion, and the final 25% on the 12-month anniversary from Completion.

None of the securities issued pursuant to the Transaction have been, or will be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, or any state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities.

Qualifying Statement:

The foregoing scientific and technical disclosures for Stallion Uranium have been reviewed and approved by Darren Slugoski, P.Geo., VP Exploration, a registered member of the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Saskatchewan. Mr. Slugoski is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Stallion Uranium is working to 'Fuel the Future with Uranium' through the exploration of roughly 1,700 sq/km in the Athabasca Basin, home to the largest high-grade uranium deposits in the world. The company, with JV partner Atha Energy holds the largest contiguous project in the Western Athabasca Basin adjacent to multiple high-grade discovery zones.

Our leadership and advisory teams are comprised of uranium and precious metals exploration experts with the capital markets experience and the technical talent for acquiring and exploring early-stage properties. For more information visit stallionuranium.com .

On Behalf of the Board of Stallion Uranium Corp.:

Matthew Schwab

CEO and Director

Corporate Office:

700 - 838 West Hastings Street,

Vancouver, British Columbia,

V6C 0A6

T: 604-551-2360

