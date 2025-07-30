Inoxoft Launches Offline AI Tool For On-Device Text Classification
Built over a year by Inoxoft's AI and ML engineering team, WhiteLightning was created to address a growing need : delivering intelligent, privacy-safe NLP to edge devices, embedded systems, and offline environments. Using a novel teacher-student approach, the tool distills LLM-generated synthetic data into compact ONNX models under 1 MB in size, ready to run anywhere.
“We built WhiteLightning to give developers full control over NLP and without the usual trade-offs,” said Liubomyr Pohreliuk , CEO at Inoxoft.“You don't need a 175B model on standby. You need something that works offline, fast, and reliably, something you can ship.”
Why it matters
- Drastically lower cost . The tool uses LLMs just once for training (around one cent per task), avoiding ongoing per-query API fees. Compact model size . It's small enough to fit inside mobile apps, routers, or embedded devices. Runs on minimal hardware . WhiteLightning is made for edge environments like Raspberry Pi or older phones. Fast and efficient . The solution processes thousands of inputs per second on standard CPUs. Cross-platform ready . This means consistent output across Python, Rust, Swift, and more. Truly offline . There are no cloud dependencies, data leaks, or vendor lock-in.
Under the hood
- LLM-to-edge distillation . Converts task prompts into synthetic data, then a fast ONNX model.
CLI-first experience . Simple Docker-based tool, one command to generate classifiers. Multi-language runtime compatibility . Supports Rust, Swift, Node.js, Dart, and more. GitHub-native DevOps . CI/CD with Flake8, Pytest, pre-commit hooks, test matrix in GitHub Actions Secure by design – No local Python dependencies, environment-variable-based API handling.
WhiteLightning is not a hosted SaaS. It's a production-grade CLI utility aimed at engineers who want precise, controllable, local-first AI capabilities without extra infrastructure.
Built and backed by Inoxoft
WhiteLightning is developed and actively maintained by Inoxoft's ML engineers and OSS team:
- Open-source license . GPL-3.0 for the tool, MIT for generated models.
Community-led roadmap . Feature discussions and dev chat on Discord. Deployment-ready Docker image . Public CI/CD . All PRs tested through GitHub Actions, cross-runtime validations included
Try it yourself
WhiteLightning is available on GitHub with full documentation, test examples, and deployment templates.
Explore the Repo
Read the Docs
For developers who need real-world NLP-fast, free, and fully offline-WhiteLightning offers a clean, powerful alternative to hosted LLMs.
