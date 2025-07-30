Northeast Great Dane Celebrates Grand Opening Of Sutton, Massachusetts, Parts And Service Shop, Expanding Presence In New England

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The grand opening event, held July 17, welcomed customers, vendor partners, technicians, and Fleet Services leaders to tour the brand-new facility. Built in close partnership with teams across Cox Automotive, the shop broke ground two years ago and is designed to reflect the organization's ongoing focus on innovation, customer satisfaction, and technician experience. The shop currently employs 10 technicians with expertise in heavy-duty trailer repair and maintenance, custom fabrication, and trailer upfitting, including liftgate installations, with plans to expand to 15 technicians by 2026.

"We're making a major statement by opening this new shop," said Gerry Newcomb, associate vice president of operations, Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. "It shows our commitment to having a strong presence in the New England market, and we pride ourselves on the deep partnerships we've built with our customers. The trucking industry is a relationship business, and even as the industry evolves, that will remain constant. I'm incredibly proud of the teamwork that brought this facility to life."

The Sutton location builds on Fleet Services' technician-first infrastructure and customer-focused operations, following the recent launch of their new Parts Distribution Center in Doraville, Georgia. Featuring an efficiently designed floor plan, retail store, full-line parts warehouse, and 180' drive-through bays, the facility speeds up turnaround times and delivers a true one-stop shop for trailer sales, rentals, parts, and service.

"You could see the pride on the technicians' faces when they first walked in," said Kurt Gustafson, general manager, Fleet Services by Cox Automotive. "This is their new home, and they were excited. We set out to build a place that technicians are proud to work in-and that customers can count on for dependable, high-quality service."

The shop's opening is part of a broader initiative by Fleet Services to continue to modernize and scale its nationwide service network. With the Sutton location now open, the company continues its mission to support the evolving needs of commercial vehicle customers with cutting-edge facilities and talented teams.

About Cox Automotive

Cox Automotive is the world's largest automotive services and technology provider. Fueled by the largest breadth of first-party data fed by 2.3 billion online interactions a year, Cox Automotive tailors leading solutions for car shoppers, auto manufacturers, dealers, lenders and fleets. The company has 29,000-plus employees on five continents and a portfolio of industry-leading brands that include Autotrader®, Kelley Blue Book®, Manheim®, vAuto®, Dealertrack®, NextGear CapitalTM, CentralDispatch®, and FleetNet America®. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises Inc., a privately owned, Atlanta-based company with $22 billion in annual revenue. Visit coxautoinc , or connect via @CoxAutomotive on X, CoxAutoInc on Facebook, or Cox-Automotive-Inc on LinkedIn.

About Great Dane

Great Dane was founded 125 years ago, and our storied history is part of the very fabric of our country. As a leading manufacturer of high-performance commercial transportation equipment, including dry and refrigerated trailers and truck bodies, as well as steel, aluminum, and combo platform trailers, Great Dane is a driving force in trailer technology, sustainability, quality, safety, and customer service. With corporate offices in Savannah, Georgia and Chicago, Illinois, Great Dane also has eleven manufacturing plants strategically located throughout the United States. Our company's network of corporate-owned service centers and full-line independent dealers offers a broad range of distribution points for new and pre-owned trailers and aftermarket services across North and South America. Visit Great Dane online at Greatdane.

