First Horizon Announces Results Of Its 2025 Company-Run Stress Test
% Regulatory Ratio
Actual
Projected Stressed
Capital Ratios
Regulatory Capital
Ratios
4Q24
Minimum
Minimum
Common Equity Tier 1 Capital ratio
11.2 %
9.7 %
4.5 %
Tier 1 Risk-based Capital ratio
12.2 %
10.7 %
6.0 %
Total Risk-based Capital ratio
14.2 %
12.8 %
8.0 %
Tier 1 Leverage ratio
10.6 %
9.5 %
4.0 %
These results include a $0.15 quarterly common stock dividend throughout the nine-quarter scenario horizon.
First Horizon's loan portfolio stressed loss rate of 2.3% is significantly lower than the 6.1% loss rate from the Federal Reserve-published median DFAST result. FHN's lower loss rate benefits from its portfolio mix, including lower-loss loans to mortgage companies and limited exposure to higher-loss rate credit cards. Additionally, the Company's pre-provision net revenue as a percentage of total assets of 4.7% exceeded the peer median of 2.3%. FHN's stresses to pre-provision net revenue are buffered by its counter-cyclical businesses of fixed income, loans to mortgage companies, and mortgage.
About First Horizon
First Horizon Corporation (NYSE: FHN ), with $82.1 billion in assets as of June 30, 2025, is a leading regional financial services company, dedicated to helping our clients, communities and associates unlock their full potential with capital and counsel. Headquartered in Memphis, TN, the banking subsidiary First Horizon Bank operates in 12 states concentrated in the southern U.S. The Company and its subsidiaries offer commercial, private banking, consumer, small business, wealth and trust management, retail brokerage, capital markets, fixed income, and mortgage banking services. First Horizon has been recognized as one of the nation's best employers by Fortune and Forbes magazines and a Top 10 Most Reputable U.S. Bank. More information is available at .
