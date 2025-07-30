Bluemount Holdings Limited Announces Partial Exercise Of Underwriters' Over-Allotment Option In Connection With Its Initial Public Offering

HONG KONG, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bluemount Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: BMHL ) ("Bluemount" or the "Company") , a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces, today announced that the underwriter of its initial public offering (the "Offering") has partially exercised their over-allotment options to purchase an additional 140,000 Class B Ordinary Shares at the public offering price of $4.00 per share, resulting in additional gross proceeds of $560,000.

After giving effect to the partial exercise of the over-allotment option, the total number of shares sold by the Company in the Offering increased to 1,515,000 Class B Ordinary Shares and the total gross proceeds from the Offering increased to $6,060,000, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and other offering expenses. The closing of the over-allotment took place on July 30, 2025.

The Company's Class B Ordinary Shares began trading on Nadsaq Capital Market on July 11, 2025, under the symbol "BMHL."

Dominari Securities LLC acted as the representative of the underwriters, and Pacific Century Securities, LLC and Revere Securities LLC acted as co-underwriters to the Offering. Loeb & Loeb LLP acted as legal counsel to the Company and VCL Law LLP acted as legal counsel to the underwriters for the Offering.

The Offering is being conducted pursuant to the Company's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended (File No. 333-285843), relating to the shares being sold in the Offering initially filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 17, 2025, and was declared effective by the SEC on June 30, 2025. The Offering was made only by means of a prospectus. A final prospectus relating to the Offering has been filed with the SEC on July 11, 2025, and is available on the SEC's website at . Copies of the final prospectus related to the Offering may be obtained from Dominari Securities LLC, 725 5th Ave, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10022, Telephone: (212) 393-4500; Email: [email protected] .

Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and other documents the Company has filed or will file with the SEC for more information about the Company and the Offering. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Bluemount Holdings Limited

Bluemount Holdings Limited, through its operating subsidiaries, is a Hong Kong-based consulting and advisory and financial services provider, as well as trader of commodities such as luxury timepieces. For its consulting and advisory services business segment, it provides comprehensive consulting and advisory services on business development strategies to its diverse clientele. Its financial services segment focuses on the provision of (i) underwriting and placing services; (ii) securities dealing and brokerage services; and (iii) asset management services. It also operates a subsidiary that is dedicated to the trading of luxury branded timepieces, where it sources, buys, and sells prestigious timepieces. For more information, visit and .

