OGE Energy Corp. Announces Appointment Of Lyle Ganske To Board Of Directors

OKLAHOMA CITY, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE: OGE ), announces the appointment of Lyle G. Ganske to the OGE Energy board of directors. Ganske will serve on the nominating, corporate governance and stewardship committee.

"Lyle brings extensive corporate governance expertise across numerous industries to the board," said Sean Trauschke, OGE Energy Corp. Chairman, President and CEO. "His perspective will be critical to OGE Energy's continued growth, and we all look forward to working with him in the coming years."

Ganske brings more than 40 years' experience in advising boards of directors on fiduciary duty-related matters, corporate governance, and corporate transactions. He currently serves as Of Counsel at the law firm of Jones Day, after serving in multiple leadership roles including head of the firm's Global M&A Practice. Ganske's expertise includes corporate governance, executive compensation, and general corporate counsel, covering various industries such as energy, manufacturing, retail, telecom, utilities, and process industries.

Ganske is a frequent speaker and coauthor of many articles on corporate governance. He serves on the advisory board of two private equity funds and on the board of multiple portfolio companies of those funds.

SOURCE OGE Energy Corp.

