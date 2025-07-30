COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC. REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS
|
Well
|
Vertical
Depth
(feet)
|
Completed
Lateral (feet)
| Initial
Production
Rate (MMcf
per day)
|Menn PB #1
|16,262
|10,926
|38
|Jennings Loehr #1
|15,582
|12,106
|34
|Jennings FSRA #1
|14,760
|12,045
|28
|Bell Meyer #1
|18,762
|9,100
|41
Other
Comstock and NextEra Energy Resources, LLC, a unit of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE: NEE) are collaborating to explore the potential development of power generation assets near Comstock's growing Western Haynesville area. The joint project will look to integrate Comstock's growing natural gas supply and its natural gas gathering and processing and pipeline assets in its Western Haynesville area to support reliable energy solutions to potential data center customers.
Earnings Call Information
Comstock has planned a conference call for 10:00 a.m. Central Time on July 31, 2025, to discuss the second quarter 2025 operational and financial results. Investors wishing to listen should visit the Company's website at for a live webcast. Investors wishing to participate in the conference call telephonically will need to register at:
.
Upon registering to participate in the conference call, participants will receive the dial-in number and a personal PIN number to access the conference call. On the day of the call, please dial in at least 15 minutes in advance to ensure a timely connection to the call. The conference call will also be broadcast live in listen-only mode and can be accessed via the website URL: .
If you are unable to participate in the original conference call, a web replay will be available for twelve months beginning at 1:00 p.m. CT on July 31, 2025. The replay of the conference can be accessed using the webcast link: .
This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those described herein. Although the Company believes the expectations in such statements to be reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Information concerning the assumptions, uncertainties and risks that may affect the actual results can be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") available on the Company's website or the SEC's website at sec.gov.
Comstock Resources, Inc. is a leading independent natural gas producer with operations focused on the development of the Haynesville shale in North Louisiana and East Texas. The Company's stock is traded on the NYSE and the NYSE Texas under the symbol CRK.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Revenues:
|Natural gas sales
|$
|339,225
|$
|216,527
|$
|751,511
|$
|503,610
|Oil sales
|741
|1,074
|1,443
|1,950
|Total natural gas and oil sales
|339,966
|217,601
|752,954
|505,560
|Gas services
|130,296
|29,229
|230,162
|77,042
|Total revenues
|470,262
|246,830
|983,116
|582,602
|Operating expenses:
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|10,555
|19,244
|21,734
|37,152
|Gathering and transportation
|41,759
|49,361
|84,376
|96,460
|Lease operating
|31,109
|34,805
|66,109
|69,877
|Exploration
|-
|-
|2,150
|-
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|158,379
|194,242
|326,270
|384,931
|Gas services
|126,714
|31,494
|243,483
|80,174
|General and administrative
|12,300
|10,177
|23,380
|19,348
|Total operating expenses
|380,816
|339,323
|767,502
|687,942
|Operating income (loss)
|89,446
|(92,493
|)
|215,614
|(105,340
|)
|Other income (expenses):
|Gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments
|235,847
|(25,252
|)
|(94,492
|)
|14,055
|Other income
|2,100
|322
|2,439
|653
|Interest expense
|(55,178
|)
|(51,932
|)
|(110,015
|)
|(101,489
|)
|Total other income (expenses)
|182,769
|(76,862
|)
|(202,068
|)
|(86,781
|)
|Income (loss) before income taxes
|272,215
|(169,355
|)
|13,546
|(192,121
|)
|(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|(141,487
|)
|46,106
|1,789
|54,398
|Net income (loss)
|130,728
|(123,249
|)
|15,335
|(137,723
|)
|Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|(5,886
|)
|(3,061
|)
|(11,771
|)
|(4,908
|)
|Net income (loss) available to the Company
|$
|124,842
|$
|(126,310
|)
|$
|3,564
|$
|(142,631
|)
|Net income (loss) per share
|Basic
|$
|0.45
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.44
|$
|(0.43
|)
|$
|0.05
|$
|(0.49
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|290,604
|289,670
|290,455
|283,816
|Diluted
|294,247
|289,670
|294,026
|283,816
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
OPERATING RESULTS
(In thousands, except per unit amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Natural gas production (MMcf)
|112,164
|130,861
|227,193
|270,304
|Oil production (Mbbls)
|13
|15
|23
|27
|Total production (MMcfe)
|112,238
|130,949
|227,329
|270,464
|Natural gas sales
|$
|339,225
|$
|216,527
|$
|751,511
|$
|503,610
|Natural gas hedging settlements (1)
|4,286
|60,552
|(3,673
|)
|108,547
|Total natural gas including hedging
|343,511
|277,079
|747,838
|612,157
|Oil sales
|741
|1,074
|1,443
|1,950
|Total natural gas and oil sales including hedging
|$
|344,252
|$
|278,153
|$
|749,281
|$
|614,107
|Average natural gas price (per Mcf)
|$
|3.02
|$
|1.65
|$
|3.31
|$
|1.86
|Average natural gas price including hedging (per Mcf)
|$
|3.06
|$
|2.12
|$
|3.29
|$
|2.26
|Average oil price (per barrel)
|$
|57.00
|$
|71.60
|$
|62.74
|$
|72.22
|Average price (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.03
|$
|1.66
|$
|3.31
|$
|1.87
|Average price including hedging (per Mcfe)
|$
|3.07
|$
|2.12
|$
|3.30
|$
|2.27
|Production and ad valorem taxes
|$
|10,555
|$
|19,244
|$
|21,734
|$
|37,152
|Gathering and transportation
|41,759
|49,361
|84,376
|96,460
|Lease operating
|31,109
|34,805
|66,109
|69,877
|Cash general and administrative (2)
|6,771
|6,095
|13,411
|11,850
|Total production costs
|$
|90,194
|$
|109,505
|$
|185,630
|$
|215,339
|Production and ad valorem taxes (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.09
|$
|0.14
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.13
|Gathering and transportation (per Mcfe)
|0.37
|0.38
|0.37
|0.36
|Lease operating (per Mcfe)
|0.28
|0.27
|0.29
|0.26
|Cash general and administrative (per Mcfe)
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|0.04
|Total production costs (per Mcfe)
|$
|0.80
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.79
|Unhedged operating margin
|73
|%
|50
|%
|75
|%
|57
|%
|Hedged operating margin
|74
|%
|61
|%
|75
|%
|65
|%
|Gas services revenue
|$
|130,296
|$
|29,229
|$
|230,162
|$
|77,042
|Gas services expenses
|126,714
|31,494
|243,483
|80,174
|Gas services margin
|$
|3,582
|$
|(2,265
|)
|$
|(13,321
|)
|$
|(3,132
|)
|Natural Gas and Oil Capital Expenditures:
|Unproved property acquisitions
|$
|9,932
|$
|9,694
|$
|19,616
|$
|79,138
|Total natural gas and oil properties acquisitions
|$
|9,932
|$
|9,694
|$
|19,616
|$
|79,138
|Exploration and Development:
|Development leasehold
|$
|5,295
|$
|2,592
|$
|8,851
|$
|6,530
|Exploratory drilling and completion
|130,997
|52,392
|231,104
|158,848
|Development drilling and completion
|123,991
|151,350
|269,569
|297,143
|Other development costs
|7,919
|14,685
|8,434
|14,722
|Total exploration and development capital expenditures
|$
|268,202
|$
|221,019
|$
|517,958
|$
|477,243
(1) Included in gain (loss) from derivative financial instruments in operating results.
(2) Excludes stock-based compensation.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS):
|Net income (loss)
|$
|130,728
|$
|(123,249
|)
|$
|15,335
|$
|(137,723
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(231,561
|)
|85,804
|90,819
|94,492
|Exploration expense
|-
|-
|2,150
|-
|Adjustment to income taxes
|140,873
|(20,769
|)
|(14,419
|)
|(23,521
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) (1)
|$
|40,040
|$
|(58,214
|)
|$
|93,885
|$
|(66,752
|)
|Adjusted net income (loss) per share (2)
|$
|0.13
|$
|(0.20
|)
|$
|0.32
|$
|(0.24
|)
|Diluted shares outstanding
|294,247
|289,670
|294,026
|283,816
|ADJUSTED EBITDAX:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|130,728
|$
|(123,249
|)
|$
|15,335
|$
|(137,723
|)
|Interest expense
|55,178
|51,932
|110,015
|101,489
|Income taxes
|141,487
|(46,106
|)
|(1,789
|)
|(54,398
|)
|Depreciation, depletion, and amortization
|158,379
|194,242
|326,270
|384,931
|Exploration
|-
|-
|2,150
|-
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(231,561
|)
|85,804
|90,819
|94,492
|Stock-based compensation
|5,529
|4,082
|9,971
|7,497
|Total Adjusted EBITDAX (3)
|$
|259,740
|$
|166,705
|$
|552,771
|$
|396,288
(1) Adjusted net income (loss) is presented because of its acceptance by investors and by Comstock management as an indicator of the Company's profitability excluding non-cash unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments, exploration expense and other unusual items.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) per share is calculated to include the dilutive effects of unvested restricted stock pursuant to the two-class method and performance stock units pursuant to the treasury stock method.
(3) Adjusted EBITDAX is presented in the earnings release because management believes that adjusted EBITDAX, which represents Comstock's results from operations before interest, income taxes, and certain non-cash items, including depreciation, depletion and amortization, unrealized gains and losses on derivative financial instruments and exploration expense, is a common alternative measure of operating performance used by certain investors and financial analysts.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(In thousands)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|OPERATING CASH FLOW (1) :
|Net income (loss)
|$
|130,728
|$
|(123,249
|)
|$
|15,335
|$
|(137,723
|)
|Reconciling items:
|Unrealized (gain) loss from derivative financial instruments
|(231,561
|)
|85,804
|90,819
|94,492
|Deferred income taxes
|143,586
|(46,144
|)
|310
|(54,431
|)
|Depreciation, depletion and amortization
|158,379
|194,242
|326,270
|384,931
|Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs
|2,975
|3,399
|5,919
|5,383
|Stock-based compensation
|5,529
|4,082
|9,971
|7,497
|Operating cash flow
|$
|209,636
|$
|118,134
|$
|448,624
|$
|300,149
|(Increase) decrease in accounts receivable
|34,978
|(23,187
|)
|1,318
|76,231
|(Increase) decrease in other current assets
|25,322
|(730
|)
|25,881
|4,846
|Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accrued expenses
|77,628
|(10,642
|)
|46,487
|(126,112
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|347,564
|$
|83,575
|$
|522,310
|$
|255,114
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|FREE CASH FLOW (DEFICIT) (2) :
|Operating cash flow
|$
|209,636
|$
|118,134
|$
|448,624
|$
|300,149
|Less:
|Exploration and development capital expenditures
|(268,202
|)
|(221,019
|)
|(517,958
|)
|(477,243
|)
|Midstream capital expenditures
|(54,272
|)
|(11,190
|)
|(102,940
|)
|(16,488
|)
|Other capital reimbursements (expenditures)
|848
|(942
|)
|762
|(971
|)
|Contributions from midstream partner
|33,000
|11,000
|92,500
|17,000
|Free cash deficit from operations
|$
|(78,990
|)
|$
|(104,017
|)
|$
|(79,012
|)
|$
|(177,553
|)
|Acquisitions
|(9,932
|)
|(9,694
|)
|(19,616
|)
|(79,138
|)
|Free cash deficit after acquisitions
|$
|(88,922
|)
|$
|(113,711
|)
|$
|(98,628
|)
|$
|(256,691
|)
(1) Operating cash flow is presented in the earnings release because management believes it to be useful to investors as a common alternative measure of cash flows which excludes changes to other working capital accounts.
(2) Free cash deficit from operations and free cash deficit after acquisitions are presented in the earnings release because management believes them to be useful indicators of the Company's ability to internally fund acquisitions and debt maturities after exploration and development capital expenditures, midstream and other capital expenditures, contributions from its midstream partner, proved and unproved property acquisitions, and proceeds from divestiture of natural gas and oil properties.
COMSTOCK RESOURCES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|25,859
|$
|6,799
|Accounts receivable
|173,528
|174,846
|Derivative financial instruments
|136
|4,865
|Other current assets
|69,456
|97,524
|Total current assets
|268,979
|284,034
|Property and equipment, net
|6,002,010
|5,688,389
|Goodwill
|335,897
|335,897
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|87,838
|73,777
|Derivative financial instruments
|139
|-
|$
|6,694,863
|$
|6,382,097
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Accounts payable
|$
|460,062
|$
|421,814
|Accrued costs
|151,798
|146,173
|Operating leases
|48,378
|35,927
|Derivative financial instruments
|87,909
|8,940
|Total current liabilities
|748,147
|612,854
|Long-term debt
|3,018,009
|2,952,090
|Deferred income taxes
|345,426
|345,116
|Derivative financial instruments
|74,017
|66,757
|Long-term operating leases
|39,389
|37,740
|Asset retirement obligation
|35,008
|33,996
|Total liabilities
|4,259,996
|4,048,553
|Stockholders' Equity:
|Common stock
|146,535
|146,130
|Additional paid-in capital
|1,364,857
|1,366,274
|Accumulated earnings
|732,183
|728,619
|Total stockholders' equity attributable to Comstock
|2,243,575
|2,241,023
|Noncontrolling interest
|191,292
|92,521
|Total stockholders' equity
|2,434,867
|2,333,544
|$
|6,694,863
|$
|6,382,097
