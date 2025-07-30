National Grid PLC Investors: Company Investigated By The Portnoy Law Firm

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

​ LOS ANGELES, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises National Grid PLC (“National Grid” or“the Company”) (NYSE: NGG) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors. National Grid investors that lost money on their investment are encouraged to contact Lesley Portnoy, Esq.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 310-692-8883 or email : ... , to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

On July 2, 2025, a Reuters article titled "'Preventable' National Grid failures led to Heathrow fire, findings say" reported on a fire that disrupted operations at London's Heathrow Airport in March. The fire was caused by the failure of the UK power grid to maintain an electricity substation, according to an official report. The incident, which left thousands of travelers stranded, has prompted the energy regulator to initiate an investigation. In response, Ed Miliband, the UK Energy Minister, expressed deep concern, noting that the issue that led to the fire had been identified seven years ago but was not addressed by National Grid.

Following the publication of the report, National Grid American Depositary Shares (ADSs) saw a 5% decline in value on July 2, 2024.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm's founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bars

...

310-692-8883



Attorney Advertising