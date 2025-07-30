MYR Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter And First Half 2025 Results

THORNTON, Colo., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR or the "Company”) (NASDAQ: MYRG) , a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its second quarter and first half 2025 financial results.

Highlights for Second Quarter 2025



Quarterly revenues of $900.3 million

Record quarterly net income of $26.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share

Record quarterly EBITDA of $55.6 million Backlog of $2.64 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR's President and CEO, said,“Our second quarter performance resulted in quarterly revenues of $900 million and backlog of $2.64 billion with net income, consolidated gross profit, gross margin and EBITDA all increasing compared to the same period of 2024.” Mr. Swartz continued,“This quarter, we secured multiple master services agreements and new projects across our core markets, further expanding our business footprint. We value the strong relationships we've established with our customers and continue to leverage the full capabilities of MYR Group companies to enhance the value we deliver while strategically positioning ourselves for future growth.”

Second Quarter Results

MYR reported second quarter 2025 revenues of $900.3 million, an increase of $71.4 million, compared to the second quarter of 2024. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $506.3 million, an increase of $48.1 million, from the second quarter of 2024, due to an increase of $25.1 million in revenue on distribution projects and an increase of $22.9 million in revenue on transmission projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported quarterly revenues of $394.1 million, an increase of $23.4 million, from the second quarter of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $103.7 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $40.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.5 percent for the second quarter of 2025 from 4.9 percent for the second quarter of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the second quarter of 2024 being negatively impacted by certain T&D clean energy projects and a C&I project. In the second quarter of 2025 gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity and a favorable job closeout. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies and unfavorable change orders. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.0 percent and 7.2 percent for the second quarter of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $63.3 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $61.8 million for the second quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth. These increases were partially offset by $5.0 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the second quarter of 2024.

Interest expense increased to $1.9 million in the second quarter of 2025, compared to $1.2 million for the second quarter of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average outstanding debt balances partially offset by lower interest rates during the second quarter of 2025 as compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Income tax expense was $10.9 million for the second quarter of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 29.2 percent, compared to an income tax benefit of $6.9 million for the second quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 31.0 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to the reduction of the impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”).

For the second quarter of 2025, net income was $26.5 million, or $1.70 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $15.3 million, or ($0.91) per diluted share, for the same period of 2024. Second quarter 2025 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $55.6 million, compared to ($4.7) million in the second quarter of 2024.

First Half Results

MYR reported first half 2025 revenues of $1.73 billion, an increase of $89.4 million, compared to the first half of 2024. Specifically, our T&D segment reported revenues of $968.0 million, an increase of $19.4 million, from the first half of 2024, due to an increase of $40.6 million in revenue on distribution projects, partially offset by a decrease of $21.2 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to clean energy. Our C&I segment reported revenues of $765.9 million, an increase of $70.1 million, from the first half of 2024.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $200.6 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $127.1 million in the first half of 2024. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margin and revenues. Gross margin increased to 11.6 percent for the first half of 2025 from 7.7 percent for the first half of 2024. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the first half of 2024 being negatively impacted by certain T&D clean energy projects and by a C&I project. In the first half of 2025, gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders and a favorable job closeout. These margin increases were partially offset by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies and unfavorable change orders. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 1.2 percent and 4.2 percent for the first half of 2025 and 2024, respectively.

SG&A increased to $125.8 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $124.1 million for the first half of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee incentive compensation costs and an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth. These increases were partially offset by $8.2 million of contingent compensation expense, related to a prior acquisition, recognized during the first half of 2024.

Interest expense increased to $3.3 million in the first half of 2025, compared to $2.3 million for the first half of 2024. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher average outstanding debt balances, partially offset by lower interest rates during the first half of 2025 as compared to the first half of 2024.

Income tax expense was $20.4 million for the first half of 2025, with an effective tax rate of 29.1 percent, compared to income tax benefit of $2.7 million for the first half of 2024, with an effective tax rate of negative 281.9 percent. The period-over-period change in tax rate was primarily due to higher pretax income, lower other permanent difference items and lower stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the first half of 2025, net income was $49.8 million, or $3.15 per diluted share, compared to $3.7 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, for the same period of 2024.

Backlog

As of June 30, 2025 and March 31, 2025, MYR's backlog was $2.64 billion. As of June 30, 2025, T&D backlog was $926.5 million, and C&I backlog was $1.72 billion. Total backlog as of June 30, 2025 increased $97.7 million, or 3.8 percent, from the $2.54 billion reported as of June 30, 2024.

Balance Sheet

As of June 30, 2025, MYR had $383.3 million of borrowing availability under its $490 million revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved a new share repurchase program (the“Repurchase Program”), which authorizes the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock from time to time at management's discretion on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, structured transactions or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including market and business conditions, as well as applicable contractual and legal requirements. The Repurchase Program will expire on February 4, 2026, or when the authorized funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. The Company is not obligated to acquire any specific amount of common stock, and the Company's Board of Directors may modify or terminate the Repurchase Program at any time. The Company intends to fund the Repurchase Program with cash on hand and through borrowings under its credit facility. The Repurchase Program replaces and supersedes the Company's prior $75.0 million repurchase program, under which the Company had exhausted substantially all of the available funds, and such prior repurchase program has been terminated.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR's financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR's definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR's performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR's past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR's credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

