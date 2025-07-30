Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Regular Third Quarter Dividend


ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ) today declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of sixty-five cents ($0.65) per share on the Common Stock of the Company, payable on September 19, 2025 to Stockholders of Record as of September 5, 2025.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE: AJG ), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in approximately 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Contact:
Ray Iardella
VP – Investor Relations
630-285-3661/[email protected]

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

