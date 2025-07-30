EOG Resources To Present At Upcoming Conference
HOUSTON, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG ) is scheduled to present at the EnerCom Energy Investment Conference at 9:25 a.m. Central time (8:25 a.m. Mountain time) on Monday, August 18. Pearce W. Hammond, Vice President Investor Relations, will present on behalf of EOG.
Please visit the Investors/Events & Presentations page on the EOG website to access live webcasts and any available replays for up to one year.
About EOG
EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE: EOG ) is one of the largest crude oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in the United States with proved reserves in the United States and Trinidad. To learn more visit .
Investor Contacts
Pearce Hammond 713-571-4684
Neel Panchal 713-571-4884
Shelby O'Connor 713-571-4560
Media Contact
Kimberly Ehmer 713-571-4676
