MIMEDX Announces Record Second Quarter 2025 Operating And Financial Results

Second Quarter Net Sales of $99 million Grew 13% Year-Over-Year

Second Quarter GAAP Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share were $10 Million and $0.06, Respectively

Second Quarter Adjusted EBITDA was $24 Million, or 25% of Net Sales

Raises 2025 Net Sales Growth Expectations

Management to Host Conference Call Today, July 30, 2025, at 4:30 PM ET

MARIETTA, Ga., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MiMedx Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDXG) (“MIMEDX” or the“Company”), today announced operating and financial results for the second quarter 2025.

Joseph H. Capper, MIMEDX Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are proud to report on the Company's outstanding second quarter 2025 results, which included top-line net sales growth of 13%. This performance was driven by balanced, double-digit year-over-year growth from our Wound and Surgical franchises to produce our highest ever quarterly net sales. Additionally, our continued expense discipline and operational efficiency contributed to a record Adjusted EBITDA and a increase of $12 million for an ending cash balance of $119 million. Our commercial momentum gives us confidence that we will now be in a position to deliver net sales growth in the low double-digits for the full year."

Mr. Capper continued, "Earlier this month, Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) introduced a sweeping proposal to overhaul reimbursement of skin substitutes next year in both the private office and hospital outpatient settings. We welcome and support reform in the category and look forward to engaging with CMS during the comment period to ensure the system brings rational behavior, drives enormous cost savings and prioritizes patient care."

Second Quarter 2025 Results Discussion

Net Sales

MIMEDX reported net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025, of $99 million, compared to $87 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, an increase of 13%. The increase was primarily driven by Wound product sales growth of 12% compared to the prior year period, driven in part by sales of our newer products, CELERATM and EMERGETM. Additionally, net sales of our Surgical products increased 15% compared to the prior year period, including double-digit growth of AMNIOFIX®, AMNIOEFFECT® and accelerating contributions from HELIOGENTM.

Gross Profit and Margin

Gross profit for the three months ended June 30, 2025, was $80 million, compared to $72 million the prior year period. Gross margin for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was 81%, compared to 83% in the prior year period. The year-over-year decrease in gross margin was driven by production variances and product mix.

Operating Expenses

Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025, were $64 million compared to $55 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. The increase in SG&A was driven primarily by year-over-year increases in commissions due to greater sales and higher sales costs as well as increased legal expenses.

Research and development ("R&D") expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, were $3 million. R&D spend in the quarter was driven, in part, by the randomized controlled trial for EPIEFFECT® and ongoing investments in the development of future products in our pipeline.

Net Income

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $10 million compared to $18 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Notably, the prior year period benefited from a one-time $9.3 million settlement benefit.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

As of June 30, 2025, the Company had $119 million of cash and cash equivalents compared to $104 million as of December 31, 2024. As of June 30, 2025, our cash position, net of debt on our balance sheet, was $100 million.

Financial Outlook

For 2025, MIMEDX now expects net sales growth to be in the low double-digits as a percentage compared to 2024. 2025 Adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to be above 20% on a full year basis.

Longer-term, the Company continues to expect to achieve annual net sales growth in the low double-digits as a percentage with an adjusted EBITDA margin above 20%.

Conference Call and Webcast

MIMEDX will host a conference call and webcast to review its second quarter 2025 results on Wednesday, July 30, 2025, beginning at 4:30 p.m., Eastern Time. The call can be accessed using the following information:

Important Cautionary Statement

This press release includes forward-looking statements, including statements regarding (i) our 2025 and longer term financial goals and expectations for future financial results, including net sales growth and Adjusted EBITDA margin; and (ii) our expectations regarding regulatory actions. Additional forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "expect," "may," "plan,"“goal,”“outlook,” "potential," "will," "preliminary," and similar expressions, and are based on management's current beliefs and expectations.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, and the Company cautions investors against placing undue reliance on such statements. Actual results may differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from expectations include: (i) future sales are uncertain and are affected by competition, access to customers, patient access to healthcare providers, the reimbursement environment and many other factors; (ii) the Company may change its plans due to unforeseen circumstances; (iii) the results of scientific research are uncertain and may have little or no value; (iv) our ability to sell our products in other countries depends on a number of factors including adequate levels of reimbursement, market acceptance of novel therapies, and our ability to build and manage a direct sales force or third party distribution relationship; (v) the effectiveness of amniotic tissue as a therapy for particular indications or conditions is the subject of further scientific and clinical studies; (vi) we may alter the timing and amount of planned expenditures for research and development based on regulatory developments; (vii) Medicare spending; and (viii) changes in the size of the addressable market for our products. The Company describes additional risks and uncertainties in the Risk Factors section of its most recent annual report and quarterly reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

About MIMEDX

MIMEDX is a pioneer and leader focused on helping humans heal. With more than a decade of helping clinicians manage chronic and other hard-to-heal wounds, MIMEDX is dedicated to providing a leading portfolio of products for applications in the wound care, burn, and surgical sectors of healthcare. The Company's vision is to be the leading global provider of healing solutions through relentless innovation to restore quality of life. For additional information, please visit .

Selected Unaudited Financial Information