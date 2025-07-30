Alignment Healthcare Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results Raises Full-Year Outlook Across All Key Metrics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Reports total revenue of $1.0 billion in Q2 and 223,700 health plan members as of June 30, up 49.0% and 27.8% year-over-year respectively



Surpasses high-end of Q2 guidance across all key metrics: membership, revenue, adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA

Raises full-year outlook across same four metrics ORANGE, Calif., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC), today reported financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025. “In today's Medicare Advantage environment, Alignment Healthcare's second quarter performance proves that strong financial results and high-quality care can go hand in hand – with the right model,” said John Kao, founder and CEO.“We've spent years building a new paradigm for senior care, where clinical excellence, affordability and member experience intersect seamlessly. Profitability is a key milestone, but how we got here also matters more: by putting the senior first in everything we do, ensuring we have real-time visibility of our members' health and making care management a core competency. As Medicare turns 60, we're not just following the pack – we're leading by example. This is what it means to do Medicare Advantage right.” Second Quarter 2025 Financial Highlights

All comparisons, unless otherwise noted, are to the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Health plan membership at the end of the quarter was approximately 223,700, up 27.8% year over year

Total revenue was $1,015.3 million, up 49.0% year over year

Adjusted gross profit* was $135.2 million and income from operations was $22.7 million



Adjusted gross profit excludes depreciation and amortization of $7.0 million and selling, general, and administrative expenses of $103.8 million (which includes $14.0 million of equity-based compensation). Adjusted gross profit also excludes $0.03 million of depreciation expense and an additional $1.6 million of equity-based compensation recorded within medical expenses

Medical benefits ratio based on adjusted gross profit was 86.7% Adjusted EBITDA* was $45.9 million and net income was $15.7 million * Please see "Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables" below for more information on the non-GAAP financial measures reported here as supplemental information. Outlook for Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025

Three Months Ending September 30, 2025 Twelve Months Ending December 31, 2025 $ Millions Low High Low High Health Plan Membership 225,000 227,000 229,000 234,000 Revenue $970 $985 $3,885 $3,910 Adjusted Gross Profit(1) $106 $114 $452 $469 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $5 $13 $69 $83

_______________________

(1) Adjusted gross profit and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures presented as supplemental disclosure. We cannot provide estimated ranges for the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts because of the uncertainty around certain items that may impact such GAAP measures, including equity-based compensation expense and depreciation and amortization, that are not within our control or cannot be reasonably predicted. See“Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables” for additional information.

Second Quarter 2025 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

Adjusted Gross Profit(1) is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Income (loss) from operations $ 22,748 $ (18,382 ) $ 17,355 $ (59,488 ) Add back: Equity-based compensation (medical expenses) 1,594 762 2,746 1,895 Depreciation (medical expenses) 33 46 66 98 Restructuring costs (medical expenses) (2) - 21 - 796 Depreciation and amortization (3) 7,003 6,493 14,597 12,470 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 103,797 87,863 207,628 178,375 Total add back 112,427 95,185 225,037 193,634 Adjusted gross profit $ 135,175 $ 76,803 $ 242,392 $ 134,146

(1) Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, clinical restructuring costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

(2) Represents severance and related costs incurred as part of a corporate restructuring designed to streamline our organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies.

(3) Amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to the remeasurement of goodwill associated with one of our subsidiaries. There was no impairment expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA(1) is reconciled as follows:

Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 (dollars in thousands) Net income (loss) $ 15,653 $ (24,003 ) $ 6,299 $ (70,578 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (14 ) 7 (254 ) (47 ) Adjustments: Interest expense 3,950 5,691 7,900 11,118 Depreciation and amortization(2) 7,036 6,539 14,663 12,568 Income taxes 3,224 22 3,245 22 Equity-based compensation(3) 15,553 16,784 32,740 37,638 Acquisition expenses(4) - 12 - 12 Litigation costs (5) 555 401 1,062 721 Loss on ROU assets(6) - - - 143 Gain on sale of property and equipment (72 ) - (72 ) - Restructuring costs(7) - 595 - 2,363 Adjusted EBITDA $ 45,913 $ 6,034 $ 66,091 $ (5,946 )

(1) Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that is presented as supplemental disclosure, that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on right of use ("ROU") assets, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, restructuring costs and equity-based compensation expense.

(2) Amortization expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 includes $0.6 million in impairment expense related to the remeasurement of goodwill associated with one of our subsidiaries. There was no impairment expense for the three months ended June 30, 2025.

(3) Represents equity-based compensation related to grants made in the applicable year.

(4) Represents acquisition-related fees, such as legal and advisory fees, that are non-capitalizable.

(5) Represents litigation costs considered outside of the ordinary course of business based on the following considerations which we assess regularly: (i) the frequency of similar cases that have been brought to date, or are expected to be brought within two years, (ii) complexity of the case, (iii) nature of the remedies sought, (iv) litigation posture of the Company, (v) counterparty involved, and (vi) the Company's overall litigation strategy.

(6) Represents gains or losses related to ROU assets that were terminated or subleased in the respective period.

(7) Represents severance and related costs incurred as part of a corporate restructuring designed to streamline our organizational structure and drive operational efficiencies.

Conference Call Details

The company will host a conference call at 5 p.m. EDT today to discuss these results and management's outlook for future financial and operational performance. A live audio webcast will be available online at . At the start of the conference call, participants may access the webcast at the following link: . A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call, at the same web links, and will remain available for approximately 12 months.

About Alignment Health

Alignment Health is championing a new path in senior care that empowers members to age well and live their most vibrant lives. A consumer brand name of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ: ALHC), Alignment Health's mission-focused team makes high-quality, low-cost care a reality for its Medicare Advantage members every day. Based in California, the company partners with nationally recognized and trusted local providers to deliver coordinated care, powered by its customized care model, 24/7 concierge care team and purpose-built technology, AVA®. As it expands its offerings and grows its national footprint, Alignment upholds its core values of leading with a serving heart and putting the senior first. For more information, visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding our future growth and our financial outlook for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025, and year ending December 31, 2025. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are based on assumptions that may prove to be inaccurate, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expected or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual results may differ materially from the results predicted, and reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Important risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: our ability to attract new members and enter new markets, including the need for certain governmental approvals; our ability to maintain a high rating for our plans on the Five Star Quality Rating System; our ability to develop and maintain satisfactory relationships with care providers that service our members; risks associated with being a government contractor, including potential federal reductions in MA funding; changes in laws and regulations applicable to our business model; risks related to our indebtedness; changes in market or industry conditions and receptivity to our technology and services; results of litigation or a security incident; and the impact of shortages of qualified personnel and related increases in our labor costs. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect our actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and the other periodic reports we file with the SEC. All information provided in this release and in the attachments is as of the date hereof, and we undertake no duty to update or revise this information unless required by law.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except par value and share amounts)

(Unaudited) June 30,

2025 December 31,

2024 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 470,266 $ 432,859 Accounts receivable (less allowance for credit losses of $262 at June 30, 2025 and $0 at December 31, 2024) 282,931 153,904 Investments - current 33,511 37,791 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 93,414 37,084 Total current assets 880,122 661,638 Property and equipment, net 69,523 67,139 Right of use asset, net 7,579 7,818 Goodwill 32,060 34,826 Intangible Assets, net 4,550 4,550 Other assets 6,316 6,092 Total assets $ 1,000,150 $ 782,063 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Medical expenses payable $ 455,154 $ 289,788 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 31,357 22,126 Accrued compensation 43,016 39,931 Total current liabilities 529,527 351,845 Long-term debt, net of debt issuance costs 322,295 321,428 Long-term portion of lease liabilities 7,361 7,835 Total liabilities 859,183 681,108 Stockholders' Equity: Preferred stock, $.001 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively; no shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 - - Common stock, $.001 par value; 1,000,000,000 shares authorized as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 197,958,237 and 191,778,639 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 198 192 Additional paid-in capital 1,142,509 1,107,952 Accumulated deficit (1,001,740 ) (1,008,293 ) Total Alignment Healthcare, Inc. stockholders' equity 140,967 99,851 Noncontrolling interest - 1,104 Total stockholders' equity 140,967 100,955 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,000,150 $ 782,063





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Revenues: Earned premiums $ 1,006,203 $ 674,094 $ 1,924,246 $ 1,295,650 Other 9,085 7,192 17,974 14,237 Total revenues 1,015,288 681,286 1,942,220 1,309,887 Expenses: Medical expenses 881,740 605,312 1,702,640 1,178,530 Selling, general, and administrative expenses 103,797 87,863 207,628 178,375 Depreciation and amortization 7,003 6,493 14,597 12,470 Total expenses 992,540 699,668 1,924,865 1,369,375 Income (loss) from operations 22,748 (18,382 ) 17,355 (59,488 ) Other expenses: Interest expense 3,950 5,691 7,900 11,118 Other income, net (79 ) (92 ) (89 ) (50 ) Total other expense 3,871 5,599 7,811 11,068 Income (loss) before income taxes 18,877 (23,981 ) 9,544 (70,556 ) Provision for income taxes 3,224 22 3,245 22 Net income (loss) $ 15,653 $ (24,003 ) $ 6,299 $ (70,578 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest (14 ) 7 (254 ) (47 ) Net income (loss) attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ 15,667 $ (24,010 ) $ 6,553 $ (70,531 ) Net income (loss) per share attributable to Alignment Healthcare, Inc.: Basic 0.08 (0.13 ) 0.03 (0.37 ) Diluted 0.07 (0.13 ) 0.03 (0.37 ) Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 198,328,613 190,891,787 195,980,569 189,948,725 Diluted 209,519,629 190,891,787 201,576,078 189,948,725





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

(Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 2024 Operating Activities: Net income (loss) $ 6,299 $ (70,578 ) Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Provision for credit loss 262 95 Loss on right of use assets - 143 Gain on sale of property and equipment (72 ) - Depreciation and amortization 14,663 12,568 Amortization-investment discount (731 ) (1,762 ) Amortization-debt issuance costs 881 612 Equity-based compensation 32,740 37,638 Non-cash lease expense 246 930 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (129,259 ) (63,560 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (56,333 ) (7,221 ) Other assets (52 ) 92 Medical expenses payable 165,366 109,970 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 8,554 1,373 Deferred premium revenue 77 (310 ) Accrued compensation 3,085 (1,278 ) Lease liabilities 20 (1,421 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 45,746 17,291 Investing Activities: Purchase of investments (35,001 ) (40,000 ) Sale of property and equipment 75 - Maturities of investments 39,990 132,525 Sale of business 1,065 - Acquisition of property and equipment (16,255 ) (22,854 ) Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (10,126 ) 69,671 Financing Activities: Proceeds from long-term debt - 50,000 Payment of employment taxes related to release of restricted stock - (350 ) Debt issuance costs (26 ) (512 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 1,823 - Contributions from noncontrolling interest holders - 15 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,797 49,153 Net increase in cash 37,417 136,115 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 434,942 204,954 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 472,359 $ 341,069 Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information: Cash paid for interest $ 6,740 $ 10,247 Supplemental non-cash investing and financing activities: Acquisition of property in accounts payable $ 117 $ 122

The following table provides a reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash reported within the condensed consolidated balance sheets to the total above:

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Cash and cash equivalents $ 470,266 $ 339,007 Restricted cash in other assets 2,093 2,062 Total $ 472,359 $ 341,069



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain of these financial measures are considered“non-GAAP” financial measures within the meaning of Item 10 of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. We believe that non-GAAP financial measures provide an additional way of viewing aspects of our operations that, when viewed with the GAAP results, provide a more complete understanding of our results of operations and the factors and trends affecting our business. These non-GAAP financial measures are also used by our management to evaluate financial results and to plan and forecast future periods. However, non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the corresponding measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures used by us may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including our competitors. To supplement our consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, we disclose the following non-GAAP measures: Medical Benefits Ratio, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Gross Profit as these are performance measures that our management uses to assess our operating performance. Because these measures facilitate internal comparisons of our historical operating performance on a more consistent basis, we use these measures for business planning purposes and in evaluating acquisition opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA

Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as net income (loss) before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense, certain litigation costs, gains or losses on right of use ("ROU") assets, gains or losses on sale of property and equipment, restructuring costs and equity-based compensation expense.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA in lieu of net loss, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term Adjusted EBITDA may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Medical Benefits Ratio (MBR)

We calculate our MBR by dividing total medical expenses, excluding depreciation, equity-based compensation and clinical restructuring costs, by total revenues in a given period.

Adjusted Gross Profit

Adjusted gross profit is a non-GAAP financial measure that we define as income (loss) from operations before depreciation and amortization, clinical equity-based compensation expense, clinical restructuring costs and selling, general, and administrative expenses.

Adjusted gross profit should not be considered in isolation of, or as an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of adjusted gross profit in lieu of loss from operations, which is the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP.

Our use of the term adjusted gross profit may vary from the use of similar terms by other companies in our industry and accordingly may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies.

Investor Contact

Harrison Zhuo

...

Media Contact

Priya Shah

mPR, Inc. for Alignment Health

...