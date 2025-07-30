Climb Global Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results

EATONTOWN, N.J., July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) (“Climb” or the“Company”), a value-added global IT channel company providing unique sales and distribution solutions for innovative technology vendors, is reporting results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Summary vs. Same Year-Ago Quarter



Net sales increased 73% to $159.3 million.

Net income increased 74% to $6.0 million or $1.30 per diluted share.

Adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 68% to $6.4 million or $1.39 per diluted share.

Adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP financial measure defined below) increased 64% to $11.4 million. Gross billings (a key operational metric defined below) increased 39% to $500.6 million. Distribution segment gross billings increased 40% to $477.0 million, and Solutions segment gross billings increased 19% to $23.5 million.



Management Commentary

“We continued to execute on our core initiatives in Q2, resulting in another period of exceptional performance with material increases across all key financial metrics,” said CEO Dale Foster.“During the quarter, we generated double-digit organic growth by strengthening relationships with key customers, bolstering our line card with new, innovative vendors, and growing our market share in both the U.S. and Europe. We also benefited from the incremental contribution and seasonal strength of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC (“DSS”), which typically sees higher demand from education customers as they ramp ahead of the next school year.

“Looking ahead, we will continue to build on the momentum established in the first half of the year, with a clear focus on driving sustainable growth and operational execution. With our ERP system now fully implemented, we expect to capture operational efficiencies that will enhance scalability and drive operating leverage across our global platform. We also remain focused on identifying strategic acquisition opportunities that can enhance our capabilities and complement our existing footprint. These initiatives, coupled with our robust balance sheet and demonstrated track record of success, will enable us to deliver on both our organic and inorganic growth objectives in 2025 and beyond.”

Dividend

Subsequent to quarter end, on July 29, 2025, Climb's Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share of its common stock payable on August 15, 2025, to shareholders of record on August 11, 2025.

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Net sales in the second quarter of 2025 increased 73% to $159.3 million compared to $92.1 million for the same period in 2024. This reflects double digit organic growth from new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company's acquisition of DSS on July 31, 2024. In addition, gross billings in the second quarter of 2025 increased 39% to $500.6 million compared to $359.8 million in the year-ago period.

Gross profit in the second quarter of 2025 increased 42% to $26.3 million compared to $18.6 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was driven by organic growth from new and existing vendors in both North America and Europe, as well as contribution from DSS.

Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses in the second quarter of 2025 were $16.4 million compared to $13.0 million in the year-ago period. DSS represented $0.9 million of the increase. SG&A as a percentage of gross billings decreased to 3.3% for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.6% in the year-ago period.

Net income in the second quarter of 2025 increased 74% to $6.0 million or $1.30 per diluted share, compared to $3.4 million or $0.75 per diluted share for the same period in 2024. Adjusted net income increased 68% to $6.4 million or $1.39 per diluted share, compared to $3.8 million or $0.83 per diluted share for the year-ago period.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 increased 64% to $11.4 million compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2024. The increase was primarily driven by organic growth from both new and existing vendors, as well as contribution from the Company's acquisition of DSS. Effective margin, which is defined as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit, increased 600 basis points to 43.3% compared to 37.3% for the same period in 2024.

On June 30, 2025, cash and cash equivalents were $28.6 million compared to $29.8 million on December 31, 2024, while working capital increased by $12.2 million during this period. The decrease in cash was primarily attributed to the timing of receivable collections and payables. Climb had $0.5 million of outstanding debt on June 30, 2025, with no borrowings outstanding under its $50 million revolving credit facility.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures discussed in this press release, please see the section titled,“Non-GAAP Financial Measures,” and the reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to their nearest comparable GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

The conference call will also be available for replay on the investor relations section of the Company's website

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB) is a value-added global IT distribution and solutions company specializing in emerging and innovative technologies. Climb operates across the U.S., Canada and Europe through multiple business units, including Climb Channel Solutions, Grey Matter and Climb Global Services. The Company provides IT distribution and solutions for companies in the Security, Data Management, Connectivity, Storage & HCI, Virtualization & Cloud, and Software & ALM industries.

Additional information can be found by visiting the Company's website.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Climb Global Solutions uses non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted net income and adjusted EBITDA, as supplemental measures of the performance of the Company's business. Use of these financial measures has limitations, and you should not consider them in isolation or use them as substitutes for analysis of Climb's financial results under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”). The attached tables provide definitions of these measures and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most nearly comparable measure under U.S. GAAP.

Key Operational Metric

Gross Billings

Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, includes amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the“Exchange Act”), and are intended to come within the safe harbor protection provided by those sections. These forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Many of the forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as”look forward,”“believes,”“expects,”“intends,”“anticipates,”“plans,”“estimates,”“projects,”“forecasts,”“should,”“could,”“would,”“will,”“confident,”“may,”“can,”“potential,”“possible,”“proposed,”“in process,”“under construction,”“in development,”“opportunity,”“target,”“outlook,”“maintain,”“continue,”“goal,”“aim,”“commit,” or similar expressions, or when we discuss our priorities, strategy, goals, vision, mission, opportunities, projections, intentions or expectations. In this press release, the forward-looking statements relate to, among other things, declaring and reaffirming our strategic goals, future operating results, and the effects and potential benefits of the strategic acquisition on our business. Factors, among others, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our ability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Douglas Stewart Software & Services, LLC, the continued acceptance of the Company's distribution channel by vendors and customers, the timely availability and acceptance of new products, product mix, market conditions, competitive pricing pressures, the successful integration of acquisitions, contribution of key vendor relationships and support programs, inflation, import and export tariffs, interest rate risk and impact thereof, as well as factors that affect the software industry in general. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described in the section entitled“Risk Factors” contained in Item 1A. of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

