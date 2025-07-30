Climb Global Solutions Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|ASSETS
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|28,587
|$
|29,778
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $693 and $588, respectively
|289,083
|341,597
|Inventory, net
|3,349
|2,447
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|9,164
|6,874
|Total current assets
|330,183
|380,696
|Equipment and leasehold improvements, net
|13,626
|12,853
|Goodwill
|37,270
|34,924
|Other intangibles, net
|35,718
|36,550
|Right-of-use assets, net
|1,509
|1,965
|Accounts receivable long-term, net
|1,209
|1,174
|Other assets
|649
|824
|Deferred income tax assets
|527
|193
|Total assets
|$
|420,691
|$
|469,179
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|307,715
|$
|370,397
|Lease liability, current portion
|727
|654
|Term loan, current portion
|474
|560
|Total current liabilities
|308,916
|371,611
|Lease liability, net of current portion
|1,116
|1,685
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|5,101
|4,723
|Term loan, net of current portion
|-
|191
|Non-current liabilities
|381
|381
|Total liabilities
|315,514
|378,591
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock, $.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized, 5,284,500 shares
|issued, and 4,617,206 and 4,601,302 shares outstanding, respectively
|53
|53
|Additional paid-in capital
|40,043
|37,977
|Treasury stock, at cost, 667,294 and 683,198 shares, respectively
|(14,266
|)
|(13,337
|)
|Retained earnings
|76,904
|68,787
|Accumulated other comprehensive gain (loss)
|2,443
|(2,892
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|105,177
|90,588
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|420,691
|$
|469,179
|CLIMB GLOBAL SOLUTIONS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS
|(Unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|Six months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net Sales
|$
|297,328
|$
|184,498
|$
|159,284
|$
|92,076
|Cost of sales
|247,624
|148,921
|132,976
|73,518
|Gross profit
|49,704
|35,577
|26,308
|18,558
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|33,112
|25,496
|16,357
|12,974
|Depreciation & amortization expense
|3,720
|1,736
|1,982
|865
|Acquisition related costs
|139
|592
|13
|469
|Total selling, general and administrative expenses
|36,971
|27,824
|18,352
|14,308
|Income from operations
|12,733
|7,753
|7,956
|4,250
|Interest, net
|337
|557
|151
|354
|Foreign currency transaction loss
|(567
|)
|(246
|)
|14
|(162
|)
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration
|(515
|)
|-
|(379
|)
|-
|Income before provision for income taxes
|11,988
|8,064
|7,742
|4,442
|Provision for income taxes
|2,338
|1,903
|1,774
|1,012
|Net income
|$
|9,650
|$
|6,161
|$
|5,968
|$
|3,430
|Income per common share - Basic
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.75
|Income per common share - Diluted
|$
|2.11
|$
|1.35
|$
|1.30
|$
|0.75
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - Basic
|4,509
|4,449
|4,521
|4,461
|Weighted average common shares outstanding - Diluted
|4,509
|4,449
|4,521
|4,461
|Dividends paid per common share
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.34
|$
|0.17
|$
|0.17
|Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
|(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
|The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP) (1):
|Six months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|9,650
|$
|6,161
|$
|5,968
|$
|3,430
|Provision for income taxes
|2,338
|1,903
|1,774
|1,012
|Depreciation and amortization
|3,720
|1,736
|1,982
|865
|Interest expense
|159
|161
|90
|60
|EBITDA
|15,867
|9,961
|9,814
|5,367
|Share-based compensation
|2,496
|1,906
|1,173
|1,084
|Acquisition related costs
|139
|592
|13
|469
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration
|515
|-
|379
|-
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|19,017
|$
|12,459
|$
|11,379
|$
|6,920
|Six months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|Components of interest, net
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Amortization of discount on accounts receivable with extended payment terms
|$
|(23
|)
|$
|(17
|)
|$
|(11
|)
|$
|(11
|)
|Interest income
|(473
|)
|(701
|)
|(230
|)
|(403
|)
|Interest expense
|159
|161
|90
|60
|Interest, net
|$
|(337
|)
|$
|(557
|)
|$
|(151
|)
|$
|(354
|)
|(1) We define adjusted EBITDA, as net income, plus provision for income taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation, interest, acquisition related costs and change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We define effective margin as adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of gross profit. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, which is the most directly comparable US GAAP measure. We use adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Adjusted EBITDA is also a component to our financial covenants in our credit facility. Our use of adjusted EBITDA has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under US GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted EBITDA, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
|The table below presents net income reconciled to adjusted net income (Non-GAAP) (2):
|Six months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net income
|$
|9,650
|$
|6,161
|$
|5,968
|$
|3,430
|Acquisition related costs, net of income taxes
|104
|444
|10
|352
|Change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration
|515
|-
|379
|-
|Adjusted net income
|$
|10,269
|$
|6,605
|$
|6,357
|$
|3,782
|Adjusted net income per common share - diluted
|$
|2.25
|$
|1.45
|$
|1.39
|$
|0.83
|(2) We define adjusted net income as net income excluding acquisition related costs, net of income taxes and the change in fair value of acquisition contingent consideration. We provided a reconciliation of adjusted net income to net income, which is the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measure. We use adjusted net income and adjusted net income per common share as supplemental measures of our performance to gain insight into our businesses profitability, operating performance and performance trends, and to provide management and investors a useful measure for period-to-period comparisons by excluding items that management believes are not reflective of our underlying operating performance. Accordingly, we believe that adjusted net income and adjust net income per common share provide useful information to investors and others in understanding and evaluating our operating results. Our use of adjusted net income has limitations, and you should not consider it in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of our financial results as reported under U.S. GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in our industry, might calculate adjusted net income, or similarly titled measures differently, which may reduce their usefulness as comparative measures.
|The table below presents the operational metric of gross billings by segment (3):
|Six months ended
|Three months ended
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Distribution gross billings
|$
|930,619
|$
|674,704
|$
|477,043
|$
|340,067
|Solutions gross billings
|44,531
|40,406
|23,510
|19,774
|Total gross billings
|$
|975,150
|$
|715,110
|$
|500,553
|$
|359,841
|(3) Gross billings are the total dollar value of customer purchases of goods and services during the period, net of customer returns and credit memos, sales, or other taxes. Gross billings include the transaction values for certain sales transactions that are recognized on a net basis, and, therefore, include amounts that will not be recognized as revenue. We use gross billings as an operational metric to assess the volume of transactions or market share for our business as well as to understand changes in our accounts receivable and accounts payable. We believe gross billings will aid investors in the same manner.
