Columbia Financial, Inc. Announces Financial Results For The Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2025
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(In thousands)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|(Unaudited)
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|248,113
|$
|289,113
|Short-term investments
|111
|110
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|248,224
|289,223
|Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|1,056,950
|1,025,946
|Debt securities held to maturity, at amortized cost (fair value of $368,232, and $350,153 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively)
|402,159
|392,840
|Equity securities, at fair value
|7,253
|6,673
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock
|68,663
|60,387
|Loans receivable
|8,175,499
|7,916,928
|Less: allowance for credit losses
|64,467
|59,958
|Loans receivable, net
|8,111,032
|7,856,970
|Accrued interest receivable
|41,161
|40,383
|Office properties and equipment, net
|82,176
|81,772
|Bank-owned life insurance
|278,756
|274,908
|Goodwill and intangible assets
|120,003
|121,008
|Other real estate owned
|-
|1,334
|Other assets
|322,651
|324,049
|Total assets
|$
|10,739,028
|$
|10,475,493
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Liabilities:
|Deposits
|$
|8,135,483
|$
|8,096,149
|Borrowings
|1,272,578
|1,080,600
|Advance payments by borrowers for taxes and insurance
|49,525
|45,453
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|160,734
|172,915
|Total liabilities
|9,618,320
|9,395,117
|Stockholders' equity:
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,120,708
|1,080,376
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,739,028
|$
|10,475,493
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Consolidated Statements of Income
(In thousands, except per share data)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Interest income:
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Loans receivable
|$
|99,646
|$
|95,252
|$
|194,756
|$
|188,201
|Debt securities available for sale and equity securities
|10,301
|9,241
|20,043
|17,026
|Debt securities held to maturity
|2,922
|2,502
|5,733
|4,871
|Federal funds and interest-earning deposits
|2,443
|4,459
|5,301
|8,022
|Federal Home Loan Bank stock dividends
|1,179
|1,832
|2,821
|3,793
|Total interest income
|116,491
|113,286
|228,654
|221,913
|Interest expense:
|Deposits
|49,344
|49,826
|99,489
|98,244
|Borrowings
|13,444
|19,380
|25,137
|37,389
|Total interest expense
|62,788
|69,206
|124,626
|135,633
|Net interest income
|53,703
|44,080
|104,028
|86,280
|Provision for credit losses
|2,468
|2,194
|5,401
|7,472
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|51,235
|41,886
|98,627
|78,808
|Non-interest income:
|Demand deposit account fees
|2,015
|1,590
|3,903
|3,003
|Bank-owned life insurance
|1,990
|1,804
|3,849
|3,584
|Title insurance fees
|861
|744
|1,507
|1,247
|Loan fees and service charges
|1,744
|1,378
|2,800
|2,339
|Gain (loss) on securities transactions
|336
|-
|336
|(1,256
|)
|Change in fair value of equity securities
|272
|101
|580
|452
|(Loss) gain on sale of loans
|(15
|)
|181
|500
|366
|Gain on sale of other real estate owned
|281
|-
|281
|-
|Other non-interest income
|2,689
|3,382
|4,888
|6,897
|Total non-interest income
|10,173
|9,180
|18,644
|16,632
|Non-interest expense:
|Compensation and employee benefits
|28,933
|27,659
|57,516
|55,172
|Occupancy
|5,968
|6,054
|12,153
|12,027
|Federal deposit insurance premiums
|1,739
|1,879
|3,619
|4,234
|Advertising
|563
|661
|1,094
|1,287
|Professional fees
|3,519
|4,509
|6,034
|9,143
|Data processing and software expenses
|4,103
|3,914
|8,164
|7,881
|Merger-related expenses
|-
|692
|-
|714
|Other non-interest expense, net
|81
|879
|171
|1,447
|Total non-interest expense
|44,906
|46,247
|88,751
|91,905
|Income before income tax expense
|16,502
|4,819
|28,520
|3,535
|Income tax expense
|4,197
|279
|7,315
|150
|Net income
|$
|12,305
|$
|4,540
|$
|21,205
|$
|3,385
|Earnings per share-basic
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.03
|Earnings per share-diluted
|$
|0.12
|$
|0.04
|$
|0.21
|$
|0.03
|Weighted average shares outstanding-basic
|101,985,784
|101,651,511
|101,898,636
|101,699,126
|Weighted average shares outstanding-diluted
|101,985,784
|101,651,511
|101,898,636
|101,804,386
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Three Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Average
Balance
| Interest
and
Dividends
|Yield / Cost
| Average
Balance
| Interest
and
Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|8,059,332
|$
|99,646
|4.96
|%
|$
|7,774,052
|$
|95,252
|4.93
|%
|Securities
|1,493,913
|13,223
|3.55
|%
|1,633,801
|11,743
|2.89
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|281,611
|3,622
|5.16
|%
|401,633
|6,291
|6.30
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|9,834,856
|116,491
|4.75
|%
|9,809,486
|113,286
|4.64
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|860,948
|871,525
|Total assets
|$
|10,695,804
|$
|10,681,011
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,938,459
|$
|10,898
|2.25
|%
|$
|1,948,389
|$
|13,708
|2.83
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,332,835
|9,424
|2.84
|%
|1,220,774
|8,323
|2.74
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|645,167
|1,114
|0.69
|%
|674,793
|1,370
|0.82
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,788,547
|27,908
|4.01
|%
|2,545,967
|26,425
|4.17
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,705,008
|49,344
|2.95
|%
|6,389,923
|49,826
|3.14
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,218,442
|13,303
|4.38
|%
|1,576,514
|19,219
|4.90
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,045
|141
|8.03
|%
|7,023
|161
|9.22
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,225,487
|13,444
|4.40
|%
|1,583,537
|19,380
|4.92
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,930,495
|$
|62,788
|3.18
|%
|7,973,460
|$
|69,206
|3.49
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,443,627
|1,416,047
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|215,390
|260,107
|Total liabilities
|9,589,512
|9,649,614
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,106,292
|1,031,397
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,695,804
|$
|10,681,011
|Net interest income
|$
|53,703
|$
|44,080
|Interest rate spread
|1.57
|%
|1.15
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,904,361
|$
|1,836,026
|Net interest margin
|2.19
|%
|1.81
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|124.01
|%
|123.03
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Average Balances/Yields
|For the Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
| Average
Balance
| Interest
and
Dividends
|Yield / Cost
| Average
Balance
| Interest
and
Dividends
|Yield / Cost
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Interest-earnings assets:
|Loans
|$
|7,977,402
|$
|194,756
|4.92
|%
|$
|7,788,459
|$
|188,201
|4.86
|%
|Securities
|1,485,771
|25,776
|3.50
|%
|1,588,767
|21,897
|2.77
|%
|Other interest-earning assets
|299,424
|8,122
|5.47
|%
|383,989
|11,815
|6.19
|%
|Total interest-earning assets
|9,762,597
|228,654
|4.72
|%
|9,761,215
|221,913
|4.57
|%
|Non-interest-earning assets
|866,499
|861,632
|Total assets
|$
|10,629,096
|$
|10,622,847
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,999,157
|$
|22,438
|2.26
|%
|$
|1,973,569
|$
|27,092
|2.76
|%
|Money market accounts
|1,307,676
|18,662
|2.88
|%
|1,227,857
|17,093
|2.80
|%
|Savings and club deposits
|647,201
|2,221
|0.69
|%
|681,664
|2,607
|0.77
|%
|Certificates of deposit
|2,772,808
|56,168
|4.08
|%
|2,531,145
|51,452
|4.09
|%
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|6,726,842
|99,489
|2.98
|%
|6,414,235
|98,244
|3.08
|%
|FHLB advances
|1,140,113
|24,857
|4.40
|%
|1,511,830
|37,067
|4.93
|%
|Junior subordinated debentures
|7,041
|280
|8.02
|%
|7,020
|322
|9.22
|%
|Total borrowings
|1,147,154
|25,137
|4.42
|%
|1,518,850
|37,389
|4.95
|%
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|7,873,996
|$
|124,626
|3.19
|%
|7,933,085
|$
|135,633
|3.44
|%
|Non-interest-bearing liabilities:
|Non-interest-bearing deposits
|1,438,262
|1,404,161
|Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
|218,314
|248,514
|Total liabilities
|9,530,572
|9,585,760
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,098,524
|1,037,087
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|10,629,096
|$
|10,622,847
|Net interest income
|$
|104,028
|$
|86,280
|Interest rate spread
|1.53
|%
|1.13
|%
|Net interest-earning assets
|$
|1,888,601
|$
|1,828,130
|Net interest margin
|2.15
|%
|1.78
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|123.99
|%
|123.04
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Components of Net Interest Rate Spread and Margin
|Average Yields/Costs by Quarter
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|Yield on interest-earning assets:
|Loans
|4.96
|%
|4.89
|%
|4.88
|%
|5.00
|%
|4.93
|%
|Securities
|3.55
|3.45
|2.99
|2.90
|2.89
|Other interest-earning assets
|5.16
|5.75
|6.00
|6.72
|6.30
|Total interest-earning assets
|4.75
|%
|4.69
|%
|4.61
|%
|4.70
|%
|4.64
|%
|Cost of interest-bearing liabilities:
|Total interest-bearing deposits
|2.95
|%
|3.01
|%
|3.13
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.14
|%
|Total borrowings
|4.40
|4.44
|4.65
|4.87
|4.92
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|3.18
|%
|3.21
|%
|3.38
|%
|3.52
|%
|3.49
|%
|Interest rate spread
|1.57
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.15
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.19
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.81
|%
|Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities
|124.01
|%
|123.96
|%
|124.02
|%
|123.06
|%
|123.03
|%
| COLUMBIA FINANCIAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
Selected Financial Highlights
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|SELECTED FINANCIAL RATIOS (1) :
|Return on average assets
|0.46
|%
|0.34
|%
|(0.79
|)%
|0.23
|%
|0.17
|%
|Core return on average assets
|0.47
|%
|0.35
|%
|0.42
|%
|0.23
|%
|0.20
|%
|Return on average equity
|4.46
|%
|3.31
|%
|(7.86
|)%
|2.32
|%
|1.77
|%
|Core return on average equity
|4.58
|%
|3.37
|%
|4.09
|%
|2.29
|%
|2.06
|%
|Core return on average tangible equity
|5.14
|%
|3.78
|%
|4.74
|%
|2.58
|%
|2.34
|%
|Interest rate spread
|1.57
|%
|1.48
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.18
|%
|1.15
|%
|Net interest margin
|2.19
|%
|2.11
|%
|1.88
|%
|1.84
|%
|1.81
|%
|Non-interest income to average assets
|0.38
|%
|0.33
|%
|(0.88
|)%
|0.33
|%
|0.35
|%
|Non-interest expense to average assets
|1.68
|%
|1.68
|%
|1.73
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.74
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|70.30
|%
|74.57
|%
|205.17
|%
|78.95
|%
|86.83
|%
|Core efficiency ratio
|69.41
|%
|74.20
|%
|73.68
|%
|79.14
|%
|85.34
|%
|Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|124.01
|%
|123.96
|%
|124.02
|%
|123.06
|%
|123.03
|%
|Net charge-offs to average outstanding loans (2)
|0.04
|%
|0.04
|%
|0.07
|%
|0.14
|%
|0.03
|%
|(1) Ratios are annualized when appropriate.
|(2) The June 30, 2025 ratio includes $3.2 million of non-annualized PCD charge-offs related to the purchased commercial equipment finance loans.
|ASSET QUALITY DATA:
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-accrual loans
|$
|39,545
|$
|24,856
|$
|21,701
|$
|28,014
|$
|25,281
|90+ and still accruing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Non-performing loans
|39,545
|24,856
|21,701
|28,014
|25,281
|Real estate owned
|-
|1,334
|1,334
|1,974
|1,974
|Total non-performing assets
|$
|39,545
|$
|26,190
|$
|23,035
|$
|29,988
|$
|27,255
|Non-performing loans to total gross loans
|0.49
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.36
|%
|0.33
|%
|Non-performing assets to total assets
|0.37
|%
|0.25
|%
|0.22
|%
|0.28
|%
|0.25
|%
|Allowance for credit losses on loans ("ACL")
|$
|64,467
|$
|62,034
|$
|59,958
|$
|58,495
|$
|57,062
|ACL to total non-performing loans
|163.02
|%
|249.57
|%
|276.29
|%
|208.81
|%
|225.71
|%
|ACL to gross loans
|0.79
|%
|0.78
|%
|0.76
|%
|0.75
|%
|0.73
|%
|LOAN DATA:
| June 30,
2025
| March 31,
2025
| December 31,
2024
| September 30,
2024
| June 30,
2024
|(In thousands)
|Real estate loans:
|One-to-four family
|$
|2,629,372
|$
|2,676,566
|$
|2,710,937
|$
|2,737,190
|$
|2,764,177
|Multifamily
|1,578,733
|1,567,862
|1,460,641
|1,399,000
|1,409,316
|Commercial real estate
|2,517,693
|2,429,429
|2,339,883
|2,312,759
|2,316,252
|Construction
|415,403
|437,081
|473,573
|510,439
|462,880
|Commercial business loans
|726,526
|614,049
|622,000
|586,447
|554,768
|Consumer loans:
|Home equity loans and advances
|256,384
|253,439
|259,009
|261,041
|260,427
|Other consumer loans
|2,602
|2,547
|3,404
|2,877
|2,689
|Total gross loans
|8,126,713
|7,980,973
|7,869,447
|7,809,753
|7,770,509
|Purchased credit deteriorated loans
|11,998
|10,395
|11,686
|11,795
|12,150
|Net deferred loan costs, fees and purchased premiums and discounts
|36,788
|35,940
|35,795
|35,642
|36,352
|Allowance for credit losses
|(64,467
|)
|(62,034
|)
|(59,958
|)
|(58,495
|)
|(57,062
|)
|Loans receivable, net
|$
|8,111,032
|$
|7,965,274
|$
|7,856,970
|$
|7,798,695
|$
|7,761,949
|At June 30, 2025
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Balance
|% of Gross Loans
| Weighted Average
Loan to Value Ratio
| Weighted
Average
Debt Service
Coverage
|Multifamily Real Estate
|$
|1,578,733
|19.8
|%
|59.0
|%
|1.86
|x
|Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
|$
|686,005
|8.6
|%
|53.1
|%
|2.23
|x
|Investor Owned Commercial Real Estate:
|Retail / Shopping centers
|$
|544,476
|6.8
|%
|54.2
|%
|1.45
|x
|Mixed Use
|209,619
|2.6
|58.5
|2.52
|Industrial / Warehouse
|435,261
|5.5
|54.4
|1.60
|Non-Medical Office
|167,986
|2.1
|51.6
|1.69
|Medical Office
|98,801
|1.2
|61.0
|1.49
|Single Purpose
|43,332
|0.5
|60.7
|1.44
|Other
|332,213
|4.2
|50.4
|1.85
|Total
|$
|1,831,688
|23.0
|%
|54.3
|%
|1.70
|x
|Total Multifamily and Commercial Real Estate Loans
|$
|4,096,426
|51.3
|%
|55.9
|%
|1.85
|DEPOSIT DATA:
|June 30, 2025
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|Balance
| Weighted
Average Rate
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Non-interest-bearing demand
|$
|1,439,951
|-
|%
|$
|1,490,243
|-
|%
|$
|1,438,030
|-
|%
|Interest-bearing demand
|1,872,265
|2.03
|1,935,384
|2.08
|2,021,312
|2.19
|Money market accounts
|1,355,682
|2.79
|1,333,668
|2.84
|1,241,691
|2.82
|Savings and club deposits
|644,761
|0.70
|651,713
|0.70
|652,501
|0.75
|Certificates of deposit
|2,822,824
|3.96
|2,783,927
|4.08
|2,742,615
|4.24
|Total deposits
|$
|8,135,483
|2.36
|%
|$
|8,194,935
|2.40
|%
|$
|8,096,149
|2.47
|%
|CAPITAL RATIOS:
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025 (1)
|2024
|Company:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|14.18
|%
|14.20
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.35
|%
|13.40
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.27
|%
|13.31
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|10.37
|%
|10.02
|%
|Columbia Bank:
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|14.40
|%
|14.41
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.53
|%
|13.56
|%
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.53
|%
|13.56
|%
|Tier 1 capital (to adjusted total assets)
|9.95
|%
|9.64
|%
|(1) Estimated ratios at June 30, 2025
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Book and Tangible Book Value per Share
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total stockholders' equity
|$
|1,120,708
|$
|1,080,376
|Less: goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: core deposit intangible
|(7,933
|)
|(8,964
|)
|Total tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|1,002,060
|$
|960,697
|Shares outstanding
|104,927,137
|104,759,185
|Book value per share
|$
|10.68
|$
|10.31
|Tangible book value per share
|$
|9.55
|$
|9.17
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Reconciliation of Core Net Income
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(In thousands)
|Net income
|$
|12,305
|$
|4,540
|$
|21,205
|$
|3,385
|Less/add: (gain) loss on securities transactions, net of tax
|(251
|)
|-
|(251
|)
|1,130
|Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|-
|97
|-
|490
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|354
|-
|517
|67
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|-
|652
|-
|672
|Add: litigation expenses, net of tax
|242
|-
|242
|-
|Core net income
|$
|12,650
|$
|5,289
|$
|21,713
|$
|5,744
|Return on Average Assets
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net income
|$
|12,305
|$
|4,540
|$
|21,205
|$
|3,385
|Average assets
|$
|10,695,804
|$
|10,681,011
|$
|10,629,096
|$
|10,622,847
|Return on average assets
|0.46
|%
|0.17
|%
|0.40
|%
|0.06
|%
|Core net income
|$
|12,650
|$
|5,289
|$
|21,713
|$
|5,744
|Core return on average assets
|0.47
|%
|0.20
|%
|0.41
|%
|0.11
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Return on Average Equity
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,106,292
|$
|1,031,397
|$
|1,098,524
|$
|1,037,087
|Less/add: (gain)loss on securities transactions, net of tax
|(251
|)
|-
|(251
|)
|1,130
|Add: FDIC special assessment, net of tax
|-
|97
|-
|490
|Add: severance expense, net of tax
|354
|-
|517
|67
|Add: merger-related expenses, net of tax
|-
|652
|-
|672
|Add: litigation expenses, net of tax
|242
|-
|242
|-
|Core average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,106,637
|$
|1,032,146
|$
|1,099,032
|$
|1,039,446
|Return on average equity
|4.46
|%
|1.77
|%
|3.89
|%
|0.66
|%
|Core return on core average equity
|4.58
|%
|2.06
|%
|3.98
|%
|1.11
|%
|Return on Average Tangible Equity
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Total average stockholders' equity
|$
|1,106,292
|$
|1,031,397
|$
|1,098,524
|$
|1,037,087
|Less: average goodwill
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|(110,715
|)
|Less: average core deposit intangible
|(8,241
|)
|(10,381
|)
|(8,511
|)
|(10,668
|)
|Total average tangible stockholders' equity
|$
|987,336
|$
|910,301
|$
|979,298
|$
|915,704
|Core return on average tangible equity
|5.14
|%
|2.34
|%
|4.47
|%
|1.26
|%
|Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (continued)
|Efficiency Ratios
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|(Dollars in thousands)
|Net interest income
|$
|53,703
|$
|44,080
|$
|104,028
|$
|86,280
|Non-interest income
|10,173
|9,180
|18,644
|16,632
|Total income
|$
|63,876
|$
|53,260
|$
|122,672
|$
|102,912
|Non-interest expense
|$
|44,906
|$
|46,247
|$
|88,751
|$
|91,905
|Efficiency ratio
|70.30
|%
|86.83
|%
|72.35
|%
|89.30
|%
|Non-interest income
|$
|10,173
|$
|9,180
|$
|18,644
|$
|16,632
|Less /add: (gain) loss on securities transactions
|(336
|)
|-
|(336
|)
|1,256
|Core non-interest income
|$
|9,837
|$
|9,180
|$
|18,308
|$
|17,888
|Non-interest expense
|$
|44,906
|$
|46,247
|$
|88,751
|$
|91,905
|Less: FDIC special assessment, net
|-
|(103
|)
|-
|(565
|)
|Less: severance expense
|(475
|)
|-
|(695
|)
|(74
|)
|Less: merger-related expenses
|-
|(692
|)
|-
|(714
|)
|Less: litigation expenses
|(325
|)
|-
|(325
|)
|-
|Core non-interest expense
|$
|44,106
|$
|45,452
|$
|87,731
|$
|90,552
|Core efficiency ratio
|69.41
|%
|85.34
|%
|71.71
|%
|86.93
|%
Columbia Financial, Inc.
Investor Relations Department
(833) 550-0717
