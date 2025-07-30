MISO Awards LS Power Affiliate With Another Competitive Transmission Project

ST. LOUIS, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Midcontinent Independent System Operator ("MISO") has selected Republic Transmission, LLC to develop, build, operate, and maintain a new 345 kV single-circuit transmission line as part of its ongoing infrastructure expansion efforts. Republic Transmission is an affiliate of LS Power and its transmission subsidiary, LS Power Grid.

The transmission line will run approximately 26 miles from the Reid Extra High-Voltage (EHV) Substation in Kentucky to the Culley Substation in Indiana. The project, designed to enhance grid reliability and capacity in the Kentucky-Indiana border region, marks the first competitive award from MISO's Long-Range Transmission Planning (LRTP) Tranche 2.1 portfolio, approved in December 2024. It is required to be in-service by June 1, 2032, with an estimated cost of $78 million plus capitalized construction financing costs.

"We are excited to partner with MISO once again through Republic Transmission," said Paul Thessen, president of LS Power/LS Power Grid. "Our proven expertise in building and maintaining cost-efficient transmission systems in MISO and across the country, paired with strong cost-containment controls and a tailored approach to project execution, helped us deliver a winning proposal that provides value to electricity consumers."

Thessen added, "We welcome the opportunity to compete for these projects, and our selection underscores how competition can help maintain lower electricity costs for consumers."

Republic Transmission was selected through MISO's competitive selection process under the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's Order No. 1000. Jeremiah Doner, MISO's director of cost allocation and competitive transmission, commented on the selection of Republic Transmission, "The selected proposal includes a lower cost than that of the next closest developer and strong cost containment for the next 40 years after the project is in-service."

The latest award builds on Republic Transmission's successful track record. In 2016, MISO selected Republic Transmission for the Duff-to-Coleman transmission line in Indiana and Kentucky, which was completed ahead of schedule and below its cost cap in 2020. More recently, in 2023, MISO awarded Republic Transmission the Indiana portion of the Hiple-to-Helix transmission line project (HIMB) that will run through Indiana and Michigan. Republic Transmission was selected due to its strong cost proposal and well-reasoned routing strategy, among other benefits, and HIMB is expected to come online in 2030.

About Republic Transmission

Republic Transmission, an affiliate of LS Power, is an electric transmission utility in Indiana with a mission to ensure reliable and cost-effective electric transmission in the MISO region. Republic Transmission is majority-owned by LS Power. Hoosier Energy Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. owns a minority stake in Republic Transmission.

About LS Power:

Founded in 1990, LS Power is a premier development, investment, and operating company focused on the North American power and energy infrastructure sector, with leading platforms across generation, transmission, and energy expansion solutions. Since inception, LS Power has developed or acquired 50,000 MW of power generation, including utility-scale solar, wind, hydro, battery energy storage, and natural gas-fired facilities. Through its transmission business, LS Power Grid, the company has built 780+ miles of high-voltage transmission systems with another 375+ miles currently in construction or development. LS Power actively invests in and scales businesses that are meeting the growing needs of the energy expansion, including electric vehicle charging, demand response, microgrids, renewable fuels, and waste-to-energy platforms. Over the years, LS Power has raised more than $70 billion in debt and equity capital to support North American infrastructure. For information, please visit .

Media Contact:

Prosek Partners for LS Power: [email protected]

SOURCE LS Power

