Kodie Fuller Joins Gamebreaker As Global Ambassador

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A trailblazer in the sport, Kodie has helped lead the charge for flag football's Olympic debut in 2028 and was recently named aby the NFL and IFAF, joining a select group of athletes tasked with growing the game worldwide in the lead-up to its Olympic debut at the 2028 Los Angeles Games. Kodie brings unmatched passion, performance, and visibility to the growing sport-and now, to the GameBreaker family.

As part of her ambassador role, Fuller recently appeared on NFL Network's Good Morning Football , where she discussed the global rise of flag football, her experience as a trailblazing Australian athlete, and what the sport's Olympic future means to players worldwide.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Kodie," said Jake Juels, VP of Sales at GameBreaker. "She embodies everything GameBreaker stands for: performance, protection, and pushing the sport forward. Partnering with her is a perfect match as we continue to support athletes at every level."

Fuller joins a growing roster of GameBreaker ambassadors, including Izzy Geraci and Laneah Bryan of the U.S. Women's National Flag Football Team , as well as other standout athletes from around the globe who are united in advancing the sport and promoting safer, smarter play.

The Aura Protective Headband , designed specifically for women's flag football, is engineered for lightweight comfort and soft shell protection without sacrificing style or performance. As the sport grows, GameBreaker is committed to outfitting athletes with the safest gear available while keeping them looking sharp on the field.

Fuller expressed her enthusiasm about the new partnership, highlighting both the momentum behind the sport and the importance of intentional gear design. "Flag football is growing rapidly, and having access to headgear that's not only protective and comfortable but also thoughtfully designed with female athletes in mind is a huge step forward," she said. "The Aura gives me the confidence to compete at my highest level and still feel like myself out on the field. As the original innovator of soft-shell headgear, GameBreaker continues to lead the way in athlete protection, setting the standard for safety, performance, and inclusive design in the sport.."

Fuller will debut the Aura Protective Headband at upcoming international tournaments, training camps, and ambassador appearances across the U.S., Australia, and beyond.

SOURCE GameBreaker