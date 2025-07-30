Futurhealth To Deliver Affordable, FDA-Approved GLP-1S Nationwide

As restrictions tighten on compounded semaglutide, FuturHealth now offers name-brand GLP-1s-like Wegovy®- through Novo's cash-pay program

SAN DIEGO, July 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FuturHealth , a leading provider of personalized weight-loss solutions, today announced it is giving its members seamless access to FDA-approved GLP-1 medications - including Wegovy® - at highly affordable, cash-pay prices, delivered directly to their doors. This service is enabled by the proven home delivery capabilities of Alto Pharmacy, a leader in technology-powered pharmacy experiences and part of Fuze Health.

Patients prescribed GLP-1 medications by FuturHealth's network of licensed providers will receive free, next-day delivery from Alto Pharmacy. Additionally, now through July 31, FuturHealth members can access Novo Nordisk's limited-time, $299 first-month offer for Wegovy® by visiting FuturHealth and accessing the Wegovy cash-pay program. After the first month, eligible participants can continue to receive the medication for $499 a month. Participants may also choose to pay over time through FuturHealth's Buy Now, Pay Later program with Affirm .

"Our mission is to make people successful in their health journey by offering a program that ensures our members have the best access to medications, in addition to the tools to make them successful with these medications," said Luke Mahoney, co-founder and CEO of FuturHealth. "We are delighted to provide our patients with seamless, fast and convenient home delivery."

The announcement comes as compounded semaglutide faces mounting legal restrictions , making access to name-brand alternatives more important than ever. In addition to medication fulfillment, FuturHealth's program includes physician-led care, lab work, custom meal plans, and ongoing behavioral support tools, creating a 360-degree experience for lasting results.

About FuturHealth :

FuturHealth is your partner in weight loss, providing personalized guidance designed to work with your everyday life. Together with a team of doctors, dieticians, and weight-loss experts, we combine scientifically-proven medications with clinically-crafted, expertly-curated meals for quick, easy, effective, and affordable wins. Founded with a mission to create a holistic and personalized alternative to traditional, one-size-fits-all weight-loss solutions, we meet each person where they are on their unique journey, empowering them to confidently take control of their well-being at every step of the way. With a network of 350+ providers across 48 states, FuturHealth has transformed the lives of over 1.5 million patients and counting. In under a year, it has achieved an extraordinary 980% growth in active patients and facilitated over 6 billion online interactions.

