Cape Launches White-Labeled App For Small Commercial Cleaning Businesses
cape-it
Cape helps small and mid-sized cleaning companies manage jobs, client requests, and operations through their own branded app.We're giving small cleaning companies the tools to operate like pros and look just as polished - all through their own branded mobile app.” - Jason Lay, Founder of Cape
WILSONVILLE, OR, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Cape , a new white-labeled mobile app for commercial cleaning businesses , is launching in Q4 2025. The platform helps small and mid-sized cleaning companies manage jobs, receive client requests, and communicate with teams - all under their own brand.
Cape offers cleaning companies a professional mobile experience without building their own app. Business owners get job scheduling, real-time alerts, and branded access for customers and cleaners.
“We're building tech that helps small cleaning companies look and operate like industry leaders,” says Jason Lay, founder of Cape.
Cape is currently accepting early-release signups at .
Media Contact:
Jason Lay
...
Jason Lay
Midway Innovations, LLC
+1 503-348-9533
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Multibank Group To List $MBG Token On Gate.Io And MEXC During Official Token Generation Event
- Bitget Adds AINUSDT To Futures Trading With Bot Integration
- Virturo's Senior Investment Specialist Alex Melnyk Integrates AI Tools To Navigate Crypto Market Risk
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Multibank Group Confirms $MBG Token TGE Set For July 22, 2025
CommentsNo comment