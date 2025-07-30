Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) Tanks 36% After 3Rd Patient Death, SRPT Securities Class Action Pending Hagens Berman

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN FRANCISCO, July 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 18, 2025, investors saw the price of their shares in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. () collapse again – this time, shares closed down $7.89 (-36%) - after the company reported the death of a third patient who was being treated with one of its experimental gene therapy drugs.

The development comes in the wake of a securities class action styled Dolgicer v. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., et al., No. 1:25-cv-05317 (S.D.N.Y.), which seeks to represent investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Sarepta securities between June 22, 2023 and June 24, 2025.

Class Period: June 22, 2023 – June 24, 2025

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 25, 2025

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT) Securities Class Action:

The lawsuit is focused on the propriety of Sarepta's safety and efficacy disclosures about ELEVIDYS, a prescription gene therapy intended to treat a limited category of people with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

More specifically, the lawsuit contends that Sarepta conditioned investors to believe that ELEVIDYS was a safe therapy that could be expanded for wider application approval and positioned ELEVIDYS as having no hinderances to broader use.

The complaint alleges that Sarepta made false and misleading statements while failing to disclose material information to investors, including:



ELEVIDYS posed significant safety risks to patients;

ELEVIDYS trial regimes and protocols failed to detect severe side effects; and The severity of adverse events from ELEVIDYS would cause Sarepta to halt patient recruitment and dosing in ELEVIDYS trials, attract regulatory scrutiny, and create greater risk around the therapy's present and expanded approvals.



Investors began to learn the truth on March 18, 2025, when Sarepta issued a safety update on ELEVIDYS and revealed that a non-ambulatory patient being treated with the therapy died.

Then, on April 4, 2025, Sarepta disclosed that EU member country authorities requested that the independent data monitoring committee meet to review the patient death and that the company halted recruitment and dosing in some of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies.

Next, on June 15, 2025, Sarepta announced that a second non-ambulatory patient being treated with ELEVIDYS died from acute liver failure, it was suspending shipments of ELEVIDYS for non-ambulatory patients while it evaluated trial regimens and discussed findings with regulators, and it was pausing dosing in one of its ELEVIDYS clinical studies.

Finally, on June 24, 2025, the FDA issued a safety communication announcing its receipt of two death reports and its investigation into the risk of acute liver failure with serious outcomes following treatment with ELEVIDYS.

Each of these events triggered a steep decline in the price of Sarepta shares.

Sarepta Under Fire: New Death, FDA Clinical Hold, and Analyst Price Target Slash Following Post-Suit Developments

After the filing of the suit, on July 18, 2025, the financial press reported that in June 2025 a separate death occurred in a clinical trial of a different investigational gene therapy (SRP-9004) for limb-girdle muscular dystrophy. The company said it reported the death to the FDA on July 3, 2025.

Separately, the FDA concurrently announced that it placed Sarepta investigational gene therapy clinical trials for limb girdle muscular dystrophy on clinical hold after the three deaths and that Sarepta denied the FDA leadership's request to halt all shipments of ELEVIDYS“today.”

In addition, H.C. Wainwright has reportedly reduced its price target for Sarepta to $0.

"We're investigating whether Sarepta may have misled investors about the safety of-and potential future revenues from-its muscular dystrophy gene therapies," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

