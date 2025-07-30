Ranking The 5 Longest World Championship Reigns In WWE History

Only five men in WWE history have held a world title longer than 1,000 days. Guess who?

Bruno Sammartino's name is etched in stone as the longest-reigning world champion in WWE history - twice. His first reign began in 1963 and lasted an unbelievable 2,803 days. That's over seven and a half years with the title around his waist. As if that wasn't enough, he returned for another reign that spanned 1,237 days. Two separate thousand-day reigns in one career. Safe to say, no one is ever touching that record.

Bob Backlund brought technical wrestling and discipline to the forefront during his time. He held the WWF Championship for 2,135 days, becoming the second man to cross the 2,000-day threshold. Backlund wasn't the loudest or the flashiest, but his iron-man stamina and old-school grit made him the backbone of the company in the late '70s and early '80s.

When Hulk Hogan won the title in 1984, it changed everything. His 1,474-day reign was filled with blockbuster feuds, including ones with Andre the Giant and Roddy Piper. Hogan took wrestling mainstream, selling out arenas and bringing millions of fans into the fold. His run rewrote records.

Roman Reigns' 1,316-day run as Undisputed WWE Universal Champion defined an era. Starting in 2020, Reigns carried the company through the pandemic and beyond, transforming into one of WWE's most captivating villains. He became the first superstar in over three decades to reach the 1,000-day milestone. Whether fans cheered or booed, Roman's title reign was unmissable and set a modern standard few can match.

Pedro Morales might not get the same headlines today, but his 1,027-day title reign was a pillar for WWE in the early '70s. As a proud Puerto Rican babyface, Morales connected deeply with fans in New York and beyond. He held both the WWF and Intercontinental titles during his run, becoming a dual champion before that was even a concept. His legacy lives on as one of the company's most respected champions.