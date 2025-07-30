5 Unexpected WWE Stars Who Could Join Bron Breakker's New-Look Faction As Surprise Allies

Bron Breakker's faction could soon expand. Here are five surprising WWE names who may join his crew.

Bayley's alliance with Damage CTRL seems to be running its course. A shift in direction would not only revive her character but shock the fans if she aligns with Breakker. Her joining could create friction with Becky Lynch, hinting at a bigger clash down the line.

Dragon Lee has lost momentum. A heel turn with Breakker's crew could relaunch his WWE career. His style would bring finesse to the faction, and a feud with Penta from the opposite side would keep things heated and personal.

Carmelo Hayes already has the skill and swagger. Now, he needs a strong backing. With Rollins injured, Hayes could add energy, youth, and charisma to the group. A cocky rising star with Paul Heyman's guidance? That's a dangerous mix.

Rusev fits the mold. Tough, intense, and underutilized. His return would be an unexpected shocker. Pairing him with Reed could create a fearsome tag-team unit under Breakker's ruthless banner.

With Rollins out, Dragunov could step in as the in-ring workhorse. Though recovering from injury, Dragunov has proven he can go toe-to-toe with anyone. His inclusion would bring firepower and could help fill the leadership void.