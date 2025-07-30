Operation Sindoor Debate: Oppn Mps Walk Out From Rajya Sabha Over PM Modi's Absence 'Insult To The House'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Members of Opposition INDIA bloc staged a walkout on Wednesday from the Rajya Sabha after a heated altercation between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Leader of Opposition in the House Mallikarjun Kharge over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's absence during the proceedings in the Upper House.

Opposition MPs led by Kharge demanded that the Prime Minister come to the Upper House and brief them on Operation Sindoor as he did on Tuesday in the Lok Sabha. Kharge said that PM Modi should have come to the House, as many of the Opposition's questions were directly related to him.

“There was a demand from the Opposition that the PM should come to the House and give a reply. If the PM doesn't come to the House despite being present in Parliament premises, then it is an insult to the House,” Kharge said.

Replying to this, Deputy Chairman of the House Harivansh said, "Mr. Kharge, I would like to inform you that I have already explained that any minister from the government side can respond. This is the ruling. You cannot force anyone."

Home Minister Amit Shah said that Mallikarjun Kharge is raising this point, who is not allowed by his own party to speak on important matters.

"Mr. Kharge is raising this issue, even though his own party (Congress) doesn't allow him to speak on important matters," Shah said. Shah concluded the debate.

Opposition walks out

The Rajya Sabha LoP again stood up and said to the Deputy Chairman,“You interrupt on every point.” The Opposition MPs then staged a walkout from the House.

Targeting them, Amit Shah said that the opposition members simply cannot stand to listen to this debate, as they were unable to stop terrorism for so many years.

"The opposition's demand is not justified because in the Business Advisory Committee meeting, it was decided that the discussion can go on as long as you want, but it is up to the government to decide who will respond," Shah said.

"I know why they are leaving -- because for so many years, in the name of protecting their vote bank, they did nothing to stop terrorism. They simply cannot stand to listen to this debate," he added.

Speaking in Lok Sabha on Tuesday, Shah announced that all three Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 were neutralised during Operation Mahadev on the outskirts of Srinagar on Monday.

Twenty-six civilians were killed in the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, after which India retaliated through precision strikes under Operation Sindoor, targeting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed the Lok Sabha during the special discussion on 'Operation Sindoor ', India's military response to the Pahalgam terror attack, on Monday. Singh addressed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. PM Modi is expected to speak in the Lok Sabha later in the day.

Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said no world leader asked India to stop its military action against Pakistan during 'Operation Sindoor' after four days of conflict in May in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack.

In his address to theLok Sabha, which lasted about 100 minutes, Modi lamented that while the nation received support from across the world, the Congress and its allies could not support the valour of the nation's soldiers.

(With ANI inputs)