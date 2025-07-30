Priyanka Chaturvedi's Face Reaction In RS Goes Viral As Jaya Bachchan Tells Sena-UBT MP 'Don't Control Me'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Amid the ongoing debate on 'Operation Sindoor' in the Parliament, Samajwadi Party MP and actor Jaya Bachchan sparked a row in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday as she said Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi not to try to control her. The video has gone viral as Priyanka couldn't control her laugh.

The incident took place at a time when Jaya Bachchan was speaking in Rajya Sabha and was visibly irked with BJP MPs in the house started interrupting her speech.

To this, Bachchan said, "Either you speak or I will speak. I will not allow this. When you speak, I never interrupt. When a woman speaks, I never interrupt. So please, mind your tongue."

BJP MP Surendra Singh Nagar, who was presiding over the House, said,“Jaya ji, you address the Chair. Whatever you say will go on record.”

Watching Jaya Bachchan angry, Priyanka Chaturvedi, who was sitting beside Bachchan, attempted to calm her down. But it backfired as Jaya said, "Priyanka, don't control me." Following this, Priyanka Chaturvedi responded with an embarrassed laugh.

Here's the video:

Not only this, even SP MP Jaya Bachchan also gave a smile after this, but soon went back to her momentum, lashing out the BJP government over Operation Sindoor.

Jaya Bachchan questions 'Operation Sindoor':

Speaking at the Upper House, the Samajwadi Party MP questioned the name of Operation Sindoor and said the“sindoor" of several women was“wiped off" during the Pahalgam terror attack.

Jaya started her speech by paying her condolences to the families of the people who were killed in the Pahalgam attack on April 22 .“It looks like fiction to me... the way they (terrorists) came and killed so many people, and no action was taken. It was unreal," she added.

But then hit out at BJP. She said, "I must congratulate you (the ruling party) on appointing such writers who give such grand names. Why did you name it 'Sindoor'? The sindoor has been wiped off the foreheads of women whose husbands were killed."

She also lambasted the government for an intelligence failure and for not keeping people safe.“You have destroyed the faith and trust of the people you made promises to," she said in the Rajya Sabha.

With agency inputs.