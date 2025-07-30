Nimisha Priya Case: Claims Made By Kerala-Based Cleric Incorrect Avoid Speculation, Say Govt Sources
The government sources also advised that any speculation on this sensitive matter should be avoided.Also Read | Nimisha Priya Case: Why does the nurse from Kerala face execution in Yemen?
“We have seen reports making claims regarding the case of Nimisha Priya. These are incorrect. We urge people to avoid misinformation and speculation on the sensitive matter," PTI quoted government sources as saying.
The clarification came after the Grand Mufti reportedly said the Prime Minister's Office and the Ministry of External Affairs are aware of his efforts in the Priya case.What Grand Mufti said
On Monday, reports citing a statement from the office of Kanthapuram AP Abubakr Musliyar said the decision to completely cancel the death sentence was made during a high-level meeting held in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
LiveMint couldn't verify the Grand Mufti's statement.
However, Indian officials handling the case have not confirmed the development so far.Also Read | Nimisha Priya case: India in touch with friendly govts, offering all assistance What is the case?
The 37-year-old Indian nurse from Kerala , Nimisha Priya, was scheduled to be executed on July 16, after she was convicted of killing a Yemeni national in June 2018, a decision that was upheld by the country's Supreme Judicial Council in November 2023.
Originally scheduled to happen on July 16, her execution was halted temporarily just a day before that date.Also Read | Kerala nurse Nimisha Priya's execution in Yemen paused for now: What we know
She was convicted of murdering her Yemeni business partner , Talal Abdo Mahdi, in 2017. She was sentenced to death in 2020, and her final appeal was rejected in 2023.
According to Yemeni court documents, Priya, in July 2017, allegedly drugged and killed Mahdi. She is currently lodged in a prison in Yemen's capital, Sanaa.
With agency inputs.
