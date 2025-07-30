United States' Worst Tsunami Fears Pass, Evacuations Underway In South America
The quake's epicenter was just 78 miles from Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, where residents felt violent shaking that Governor Vladimir Solodov called the“strongest in decades”.
Within minutes, tsunami waves flooded Severo-Kurilsk port with 19-foot surges, sweeping away storage containers and boats.
Dramatically, surgeons in a Kamchatka cancer center continued operating as ceilings shook, later earning state award nominations . The tremor also triggered eruptions at Klyuchevskoy volcano, sending lava down its slopes.South America remains on high alert
While the U.S., Japan and Russia lifted most warnings by Wednesday evening, Chile upgraded to maximum red alert along its 2,600-mile coastline. President Gabriel Boric cautioned:“Remember the first wave is usually not the strongest” as preventative evacuations expanded.
In Ecuador, 1.3-meter waves hit the Galapagos Islands' Baltra coast, keeping emergency protocols active . Peru closed 65 ports and restricted fishing after predicting 7.5-foot waves . Meanwhile, French Polynesia braced for 4-meter surges in the Marquesas Islands, though observed heights stayed near 1.5 meters .Lingering dangers despite downgrades
Though catastrophic damage was avoided, 125+ aftershocks (including three above magnitude 6.0) continued rattling the Pacific.
The U.S. National Weather Service warned of“stubbornly persistent” currents and fluctuating ocean levels for 24+ hours.
Scientists noted the quake occurred on a“megathrust fault” like Japan's 2011 disaster, with Caroline Orchiston of New Zealand's University of Otago warning:“Large aftershocks can be damaging for months”.Also Read | Trump's tariffs will immediately impact India's export sector: FICCI's Jyoti Vij
For now, communities from Alaska to Australia remain cautious, proof that when the earth shakes in Kamchatka, the world holds its breath.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Aeternum Confirms Return Of Unchained Summit To Dubai On October 3031, 2025
- Crypto MEV Bot (Cryptomevbot) Launches Crypto Trading Bot For Individual And Enterprise Traders
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Remittix Presale Raises $17M After Revealing Next-Gen Web3 Wallet Beta Launch Date
- Fxprimus Launches Synthetic Indices - Setting A New Standard For High-Intensity, High-Risk Trading
CommentsNo comment