Lt Gen Pushpendra Singh To Be Next Vice Chief Of Army Staff, All You Need To Know
He will succeed Lt Gen NS Raja Subramani, who had assumed the appointment of the Vice Chief of the Army Staff (VCOAS) on July 1 last year.
Also, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, is set to be the next Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command. He had assumed charge as the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff (VCNS) on May 1, 2024.
Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, set to be the next VCNS, will take charge on August 1, a senior official said.
Lt Gen Singh is set to take charge as the next Vice Chief of the Army Staff on August 1.
The officer is an alumnus of the Indian Military Academy and was commissioned into the 4 Para (Special Forces) in December 1987.
With an illustrious career spanning over more than three decades, he has participated in Operation Pawan, Operation Meghdoot, Operation Rakshak and Operation Orchid.
He has foreign combat exposure in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions in Lebanon and Sri Lanka, the officials earlier said.
The officer had in April 2022 taken over as the General Officer Commanding of the Rising Star Corps.
Raised in 2005, the Corps is based in the Yol cantonment town in the Kangra Valley, southeast of Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh.
