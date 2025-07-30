Litecoin Price Analysis: Is LTC Poised For Takeoff?

MENAFN - eTrendy Stock) Litecoin is holding firm just under the $100 mark, trading at around $98 after a mild 1.2% daily pullback. Despite the dip, LTC remains up over 31% for the month and more than 21% on the year, showing steady resilience in a volatile environment.

The token touched a local high of $101.72 this week before retracing slightly, now consolidating just above key support in the $95–$96 range.

The recent rally has lifted Litecoin's market cap to $7.49 billion, with daily trading volume hovering near $565 million - a solid signal of sustained market interest as the asset flirts with triple-digit levels again.

While momentum has cooled from the week's high, the broader setup still leans bullish if macro sentiment holds and regulatory tailwinds develop.

ETF Hype Keeps Institutional Eyes on Litecoin

Much of the narrative driving interest in Litecoin stems from its frontrunner status in the crypto ETF race. Bloomberg analysts continue to place LTC as one of the most likely altcoins to receive SEC approval for a spot ETF in 2025. Polymarket data shows the probability for approval has climbed to around 80%, far outpacing competitors like XRP or Dogecoin.

Unlike many other tokens, Litecoin enjoys relatively clear classification from regulators - having been identified as a commodity by the CFTC - giving it a unique edge as the SEC evaluates multiple altcoin filings.

The recent Nasdaq 19b-4 submission, alongside Grayscale's proposal to convert its Litecoin Trust into a spot ETF, only adds to the growing anticipation.

Technically, Litecoin is showing signs of healthy consolidation after a strong leg up from April's lows near $80. The recent rejection just above $101 may be short-lived if buyers defend the current range and reclaim momentum.

Should bulls maintain control, the next upside target sits around $105, with a potential retest of last July's peak near $110. Conversely, if support around $96 breaks, a slide toward the 200-day SMA near $85 could follow - a level that previously acted as a springboard for upward moves.