Beijing Municipal Bureau Of Finance And Hong Kong Investors Visit London To Explore Strategic Collaboration With Dunbai International.
A highlight of the visit was the confirmation of the intent to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the incorporation of a strategic joint venture between Dunbai International and Hong Kong investors in Zhongguancun Sub-district Office New Quality Productive Force Innovation Incubation Center, Haidian District, Beijing.
