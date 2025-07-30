Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Beijing Municipal Bureau Of Finance And Hong Kong Investors Visit London To Explore Strategic Collaboration With Dunbai International.


2025-07-30 03:15:31
(MENAFN- Pressat) On July 15, 2025, a delegation from Beijing Municipal Bureau of Finance, together with a group of Hong Kong investors,visited Dunbai International's flagship physical store in Mayfair, London. Both parties engaged in in-depth discussions regarding international collaboration in the fields of innovative retailing and other emerging industries, Dunbai International and FusionPay's business plans and future growth strategies.

A highlight of the visit was the confirmation of the intent to enter into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the incorporation of a strategic joint venture between Dunbai International and Hong Kong investors in Zhongguancun Sub-district Office New Quality Productive Force Innovation Incubation Center, Haidian District, Beijing.

