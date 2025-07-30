Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Deodar Tree Falls On Shed In Anantnag 1 Dead, 2 Injured

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A dry Deodar tree fell on a temporary residential shed in Sallar area of South Kashmir's Anantnag district on Wednesday, resulting in the death of one person and injuries to two others.

An official said that the tree fell on the shed belonging to Basharat Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Yousuf Shah.

He said Basharat died on the spot, while his brother, Zakir Hussain Shah, and their mother, Gulzara Banoo, sustained critical injuries in the incident, reported news agency KNO.

They were initially rushed to PHC Sallar and later referred to GMC Anantnag for specialised treatment, the official said.

