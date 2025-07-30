Deodar Tree Falls On Shed In Anantnag 1 Dead, 2 Injured
An official said that the tree fell on the shed belonging to Basharat Ahmad Shah, son of Mohammad Yousuf Shah.
He said Basharat died on the spot, while his brother, Zakir Hussain Shah, and their mother, Gulzara Banoo, sustained critical injuries in the incident, reported news agency KNO.
They were initially rushed to PHC Sallar and later referred to GMC Anantnag for specialised treatment, the official said.
