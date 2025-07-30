Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 11:07 AM EST - Alithya Group inc. : Announced the availability of Alithya Rapid QA on Microsoft Partner Center. This strategic inclusion marks a significant milestone for Alithya, enhancing its ability to support clients in the acceleration of their quality assurance and digital transformation processes. Alithya Group inc. shares T are trading unchanged at $2.45.

