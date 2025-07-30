403
US Fed Maintains Target Range For Federal Funds Rate At 4.25 To 4.50 Pct.
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, July 30 (KUNA) - The US Federal Reserve said Wednesday that although swings in net exports continued to affect the data, recent indicators suggested that growth of economic activity moderated in the first half of the year.
The unemployment rate remains low, and labor market conditions remain solid. Inflation remains somewhat elevated, according to a press release from the Fed.
The Fed's Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) seeks to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of two percent over the longer run.
Uncertainty about the economic outlook remains elevated. The Committee is attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate.
In support of its goals, the Committee decided to maintain the target range for the federal funds rate at 4.25 to 4.50 percent, the statement affirmed.
In considering the extent and timing of additional adjustments to the target range for the federal funds rate, the Committee will carefully assess incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.
The Committee will continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities and agency debt and agency mortgage-backed securities.
The Committee is strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2 percent objective.
In assessing the appropriate stance of monetary policy, the Committee will continue to monitor the implications of incoming information for the economic outlook.
The Committee would be prepared to adjust the stance of monetary policy as appropriate if risks emerge that could impede the attainment of the Committee's goals.
The Committee's assessments will take into account a wide range of information, including readings on labor market conditions, inflation pressures and inflation expectations, and financial and international developments. (end)
